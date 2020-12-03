ALEXANDRIA — The COVID-19 pandemic has been the cause of a sputtering start to the winter sports season for many team, including the Alexandria wrestling squad under first-year head coach Norman Rayford.
“It felt very good,” Rayford said. “We had the Elwood invite cancelled, and we were out two weeks because of COVID. It was just good to get our feet wet.”
Elevated from assistant coach, the former Highland wrestler made his head coaching debut Thursday as the Tigers hosted Guerin Catholic. After a strong start, the Golden Eagles won a pair of clutch matches late in the meet — and took advantage of multiple forfeits — and Alex dropped a 38-29 season opener.
For Rayford and the Tigers, it was a relief to finally take the mat in competition.
“It’s been so long since Nov. 2, and here we are on Dec. 3, so it’s taken a whole month,” he said. “Kids were getting antsy. We tried to schedule meets, and they’d get canceled. They’ve had the whole season getting canceled hanging over their heads, so just being able to wrestle was a great burden lifted.”
The Tigers started strong right out of the gate.
Junior Blake Sayre kept GC’s Tristan Henry under control in the 113-pound match throughout. Leading 8-1, Sayre pinned Henry with 1:11 left in the third period.
Following a double forfeit at 120 pounds, junior Logan Flowers made quick work of Benedict Hoffman at the 49.8-second mark of the first period for a 12-0 Tigers lead.
Alexandria freshman Jesse Leonard won by forfeit at 132 pounds before the Golden Eagles picked up their first win. Quinn Sutton pinned Alex senior Jonathon Stone with 26.6 seconds left in the first period.
The Tigers seemed to have things going their way as Caleb Bott recorded a win by forfeit at 145 pounds, and 2020 regional runner-up Max Naselroad defeated Isaac Richardson by fall with 29.8 seconds remaining in the first period at 152 pounds.
But Guerin got the momentum back and won the next five matches. After an Alexandria forfeit at 160 pounds, Brayden Hall stymied junior Brancen Combs throughout the 170-pound match, eventually winning by tech fall at 20-5 in the third. Alexander Sims pinned Tigers freshman Isaac Weaver in the 182-pound match in just over 40 seconds.
Guerin took the lead at 35-29 following forfeit wins at 220 and 285 pounds.
Rayford said a lack of experience hurt the Tigers in the 170- and 182-pound losses.
“We had a first-year wrestler at 182. He’s inexperienced,” Rayford said. “He’s probably only been on the mat for three weeks. He did the best he could to compete. At 170, (Hall) is a decent wrestler, and (Combs) was a little fatigued. He’s been home with some sickness issues.”
In the final match at 106 pounds, Tigers sophomore Isaiah Fye led GC freshman Peter Nguyen 2-0 after the first. But Nguyen fought back to take a 4-2 lead on a near fall before Fye tied the match at 4-4 heading to the third period.
Nguyen dominated the final period to score a 9-4 win and secure the meet for the Golden Eagles.
“He wrestled a good opponent tonight, but (Fye) is going to be key for us,” Rayford said.
The Tigers will return to action next Wednesday with another home dual against Madison County rival Lapel, which defeated Anderson on Wednesday 48-30.
