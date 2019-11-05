ANDERSON -- Anderson's girls basketball squad has always found Pike, against whom the Indians opened a season for the fifth straight year Tuesday night, a difficult task.
It was even more so without the Indians' top scorer and rebounder, junior Tyra Ford, sidelined with a knee injury.
And it became next to impossible for Anderson in the first quarter, as it turned the ball over 14 times amid a rapid-fire pace.
Pike took advantage and coasted 57-35 at the Tipi, and Anderson dropped its sixth straight opening game.
"We were a little shaky with the ball to begin the game, and part of that is we've been practicing against each other and seeing other bodies out here rattled us a little bit," Anderson coach Shannon Cleckley said.
The Indians had turnovers on five straight possessions before they got their first points (a three-point play by Erin Martin).
Anderson ended with 30 miscues, a combination of the result of defensive pressure as well as unforced errors and a good number of jump balls that went to Pike on alternating possessions.
"I think it's something that we can improve on and work on and cut out," Cleckley said. "I think we did a much better job in the second half."
That was after the Red Devils closed the first period with a 10-0 run, which became 12 at the start of the next quarter and a 20-5 lead.
Pike extended it to 31-14 at halftime and calmly made five 3-point shots in the first half, while the Indians had few uncontested looks and went 5-of-23 (21.7 percent).
Anderson started the second half with a runner by Karlee Goodwin and nice move for two by Martin, but the Devils buried three more treys and doubled the lead at 44-22.
The Indians' reserves played effectively in the closing minutes and some drew foul shots and good looks at the bucket, such as Kaylie Vaughn (who ended with eight points) and Koral Wheeler (three, all at the line).
"I was very pleased with their effort when they were in the game," Cleckley said. "That's something that we can definitely grow off of."
Martin paced the Indians with 10 points, and Goodwin had six to go along with nine rebounds.
The Indians shot 25.5 percent (12-of-47), and Ford's absence had a bit to do with that.
"Any time you lose that type of scoring and that type of player, it's going to affect you. That's a no brainer," Cleckley said. "But we also need to have girls be able to play. Injuries are part of the game, but if you're not prepared and not ready to play, it's going to be tough."
Cleckley said Ford may be back for Saturday's home meeting with Class 4A fourth-ranked Lawrence North, last year's state runner-up.
Anderson's junior varsity squad fell to Pike 51-9. Eden Martin led the Indians with three points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.