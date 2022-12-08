ANDERSON — With no fewer than eight athletes out because of illness — including top boys competitor Michael Strait — scoring points would be a challenge for the Anderson swimmers in their home opener against a quality team from Yorktown.
While that proved to be the case as the Tigers swept the dual, there were positives Anderson coach Jeff Eddy could take away after the meet.
“I was happy that we had several lifetime-best times and season-best swims,” he said. “That’s really all I can expect out of the kids. There are little things we can do to help our races, some of the turns and some of the starts.”
With far superior depth, Yorktown took the boys meet 123-57 and the girls competition 129-49.
Yorktown won 23 of the 24 events with Anderson’s only first place coming in the girls 1-meter diving, where Maddy Tyler scored 133.65 on her six dives, easily outdistancing Ansley Draper of the Tigers.
“She’s worked really hard out of season,” Eddy said. “We’re looking for a good top-eight at sectional.”
Although she placed just outside of the top spot, junior Ava Nickelson had a solid night for the Indians with four runner-up finishes. She was second in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races and anchored her team’s 200- and 400-yard freestyle second-place runs.
One of the top returning athletes on the girls side, Nickelson feels good about her performance but is looking to trim a few seconds off her sprint times over the coming weeks.
“I’ve swam pretty good for the season so far, but based on last year, I know I can do better,” she said. “I’m a few seconds slower (in the 100-freestyle) and then in my 50, I’m about one second slower. But I think I can do that by the end of the season.”
She was joined on the 200-yard team by Jasmine and Alysa DeMarco and Fatima Carreon and on the 400-yard team by Jasmine DeMarco, Carreon and Bekah Bale.
The Anderson boys were led by Bowen Libler, who was third in the 200-yard freestyle — by .07 seconds — and the 500-yard freestyle before swimming a come-from-behind anchor leg for the runner-up 400-yard freestyle relay.
Eddy also pointed to sophomore Clayton Lindzy, who finished second in both the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke and did so with a pair of personal best times.
Konnor Mace added a second-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle for Anderson.
The Indians hope to be closer to full strength when they travel to the Husky Invitational on Saturday at Hamilton Heights before returning home to host North Central Conference rival Marion on Tuesday evening.
“These past two weeks, we’ve all been kind of sick, and I think by next week, they’ll all be back and ready for Marion,” Nickelson said. “We just want them to get better.”