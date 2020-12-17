PENDLETON — The scoreboard showed all zeroes on the clock and the home team on the losing end of a 55-43 score.
But the standing ovation the Pendleton Heights fans gave to the five girls leaving the floor told the real story of this game.
Despite having only five varsity players available at the opening tip — and just four for the second half — the Arabians stayed close before succumbing to 33 points from Katie Burton and the sixth-ranked team in Class 4A from Fishers.
“I’m just super proud. We’re not just out there giving our best and hanging tough,” PH coach Chad Cook said. “We had them hanging on to the ball and thinking that if they play us straight up, it might get closer. So you’ve earned some respect from them, too.”
Burton, a probably Indiana All-Star, led a Fishers blitz that put the Arabians in an early hole. She scored 14 in the first half, including a basket in the lane at the buzzer, as the Tigers took a 21-9 lead into the second quarter.
The Arabians were plagued early with multiple misses in close to the basket and were just 3-of-12 from the field in the first quarter.
“I don’t know if maybe I should have given the ‘David and Goliath’ speech because we knew we were coming in just five-deep,” Cook said. “I don’t know if it was starstruck or if we just didn’t truly believe. We got to where we believed.”
That belief kicked in with the Arabians down 23-11 after a Burton rebound basket early in the second period. Whitney Warfel connected on consecutive 3-point baskets for the Arabians and a free throw from Kylie Davis pulled PH suddenly within five at 23-18. Joirdyn Smith hit a 3 for the Tigers, but Davis immediately answered with a trey of her own.
A Davis drive cut the deficit to three at 28-25, but the Tigers stretched the lead back to seven. Hailee Brunnemer beat the halftime buzzer with her second 3-pointer of the half, and the Arabians were down just four at 33-29 at the break.
Davis finished with a team-high 23 points and Warfel added 12 as the duo made one big play after another for the Arabians.
“We’ve gotten a lot out of KD this year, and we’ll continue to get it,” Cook said. “She’s just a heck of a player. And Whitney stepping out there, she’s going to keep making better decisions, and the game is going to slow down for her.”
The Arabians became one more player short at halftime as starter Kylea Lloyd could not return from the locker room due to illness. She had four rebounds and three assists in the first half, but her absence forced freshman junior varsity player Ava Beal — who has had limited varsity practices -- into the lineup as the five remaining PH players battled in the second half.
An 11-2 Fishers run in the third quarter, capped by a 3-point basket by Katie Howard, gave the Tigers their biggest lead at 48-33. During that run, Burton scored her 1,000th career point for Fishers (10-1).
But the Arabians would not be routed.
Davis finished the third quarter with a conventional three-point play and opened the fourth with three points from beyond the arc to quickly cut the Tigers lead to nine at 48-39, but they could get no closer. Twice they got to within 10, but under the circumstances there was plenty for Cook to be proud of.
“I thought Kylie really carried us there, especially when you have Ava out there who doesn’t really know what we’re running,” he said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our effort. I thought Ava Beal grew up a little bit tonight.”
Abi Rosenkrans was limited to two points for Pendleton Heights (5-4) but led the Arabians with eight rebounds and five assists. Brunnemer scored six points, and Beal drew a charge and had an assist.
The Arabians hope to get back their six missing varsity players in time for two Hoosier Heritage Conference games to close out the calendar year, beginning with a home game against Shelbyville on Wednesday afternoon.
