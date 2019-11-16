ELWOOD — The good news is help is on the way for the Elwood girls basketball team in three athletes who have joined the squad and will be eligible soon.
The bad news is, not only were they not eligible yet, three regular varsity players were absent from Saturday’s game against Delta.
Sophomore Gracie Gilland torched the Panthers for 41 points, most coming on steals and layups, and recorded a triple-double as Delta routed Elwood 89-25.
It was the fourth loss in as many outings for the Panthers while Delta improved to 2-2.
Elwood was without seniors Lexi Crosbie (National Guard commitment) and Hannah Everson (student government trip) as well as freshman Olivia Shannon (softball) for the night. All three play significant minutes for Elwood, leaving coach Craig Brunnemer just five varsity players and five junior varsity kids with just one quarter of eligibility available.
Against the quickness and talent of Delta sophomore guards Gilland and Addie Chester, it was a bad night to be short on subs.
“I’m impressed with the kids who had to play 32 minutes,” Brunnemer said. “They showed how tough they were. They got tired playing against great, athletic guards. That’s tough.”
Chester has already committed to play soccer at Penn State.
“Chester is a stud athlete, and they’re stud players,” Brunnemer said. “I knew (Gilland) was good. I saw her last year. She is really good.”
Gilland finished the night with 11 rebounds and 12 steals, most leading to easy layups for herself, while Chester added 22 points for the Eagles.
Senior Claudia Leavell led Elwood with 12 points, including a fourth quarter four-point play, and Sydney Scott added eight points and seven rebounds. Sophomore Katie Morris led the Panthers with 10 rebounds while senior Courtney Todd had three assists.
Those players will be joined soon by sophomore Jaleigh Crawford, who played last year and averaged 8.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. She originally was not going to play this season so she could focus on volleyball but approached Brunnemer about rejoining the team.
Sophomore cheerleader and volleyball player Morgan Scott and freshman softball standout Kenzie Cornwell have also joined the team and will be eligible in the near future. All three will add depth and athleticism for Brunnemer’s Panthers.
“We’ve got to get practices in and get them here,” he said. “But help is on the way.”
Elwood will host Lapel on Tuesday and Liberty Christian on Friday.
In the junior varsity contest, Delta defeated Elwood 55-11. Freshman Yzabelle Ramey led the Panthers with six points.
