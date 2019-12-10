ANDERSON — With most of the team feeling the effects of illness that is running rampant through the Anderson girls basketball program, the result of Tuesday’s game was far from pretty.
The Lady Tribe was limited to eight field goals and fell to the Mount Vernon Marauders 55-25.
“We have 90 percent of the team sick,” said AHS coach Shannon Cleckley. “We are coughing and hacking through it all. It is going through the team. We just didn’t have it tonight.
“I’m not trying to make excuses. At these times, you need somebody to step up, and we didn’t have that.”
The team’s best player, Tyra Ford, sat through most of warm-ups. She didn’t start the game and only came in for a brief stint at the end of the first quarter and early in the second. She took four shots and hit one for two points.
Nobody scored more than six points — the total put up by Karlee Goodwin and Emma Webber. As a team, the Indians hit just 8-of-49 from the field for 16 percent. That included missing all 11 of their 3-point attempts.
AHS turned the ball over 26 times, no fewer than five times in any given quarter.
“We had no offensive flow,” said Cleckley. “But even through that, we were only down nine at halftime (17-8). But, in the second half, we just ran out of gas.”
The Marauders, who were missing one starter due to an academic achievement banquet, misfired a lot in the first half, hitting only 7-of-19 from the field and 1-of-4 from long range.
They warmed to the task in the second half. The Marauders were able to pass and slice through Anderson’s ever-tiring defense for easy baskets. The visitors hit 12-of-21 second-half shots as they steadily pulled away.
Olivia Yeley had 16 points followed by Lexi Shelton with 15. Abby Worley contributed 11. All three of them are juniors.
Anderson won the rebound battle 30-28 with freshman Zoe Allen contributing the most with six boards at 5-foot-4.
The Tribe drops to 4-6 ahead of a conference game coming up at home Friday.
“We are going to give them Wednesday off,” said Cleckley. “We’ll give them fluids and get them rest. Then we will have a full practice on Thursday to get ready for Friday.”
The Indians were also without sophomore Kaylie Vaughn, who suffered an ankle injury Saturday.
“Kaylie will miss one more game, and then we’ll try to get her ready for next week,” said Cleckley.
Mount Vernon moves to 8-1. The Marauders return to action Saturday afternoon at home against Yorktown.
