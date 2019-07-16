ALEXANDRIA — It isn’t uncommon for tennis teams to lose a lot of singles players or doubles players as a group. But the ways to fill those gaps varies from team to team.
When the singles lineup remains intact, then filling the doubles spots is mostly about finding the players whose skills lend themselves to that type of play.
But when it is the singles spots that are up for grabs due to graduation from the season before, often players from the doubles team of the year before must be used to take singles rolls. In each high school match, three points are available for singles and two for doubles.
The 2019 Alexandria tennis team is in the latter of those two situations and the lineup for the Tigers will be quite a bit different from the season before.
“We lost Sam Hensley and Avery Paddock from the top two spots of our singles team a year ago,” said Alexandria coach Matt DeVault. “We will have a lot of new faces in new spots this year.”
The top singles spot will not be a surprise.
“Trevor Simison will move from No. 3 singles to No. 1,” said DeVault. “Despite jumping up two spots I believe he will hold his own against most of the teams we face.”
There are five other players back from last year’s varsity. The lone other returning senior is Seth Parker, a doubles player a year ago. Juniors coming back are Derek Stinefield, Dylan Clark and Jayden Stansberry. Sophomore Brayden Bates played a lot of doubles a season ago.
Coming up from last year’s junior varsity will be Chase Beltz, a senior, juniors Skyler Ripperdan and Jack Tatman plus sophomore Aaron Shields.
Players new to the high school program are Ashton Conrad and Martin Freidrich along with freshmen Ben DeVault, Logan Hill, Jesse Lipps, Tanner Norris and Michael Martin.
Assessing what he has is a bit easier with the boys than with the girls.
“With the girls, they are just coming out of other winter sports and the weather is bad at the start so it is more difficult to know what you’ve got early in the season,” said DeVault. “With the boys,they have been able to be outside and hit during the summer so I’ve been able to see them.”
Despite the questions, DeVault doesn’t have to look very far to find encouragement that this could be a very good team.
“In the spring, the girls really stepped up,” said DeVault of his team that won the Madison County Tournament, as well as conference and sectional titles. “I think we have some good players and we will just have to see how the players fit into the new roles.”
The Tigers will have some big competition to be able to claim regular season goals, including Madison County, Central Indiana Conference and sectional.
“Lapel will be strong again,” said DeVault. “I think Jesse McCurdy (No. 1 singles) is the best player in this part of Indiana. Madison-Grant has a nice group back and Royce (Pendleton Heights coach Hammel) has a good group coming back as well. It will be an interesting season.”
