ANDERSON — Harrah’s Hoosier Park hosted the third leg of Indiana Sire Stakes action for 2-year-old pacing fillies on a soggy Thursday evening.
The night included two rain delays due to a powerful thunderstorm hovering in the area, as well as interference resulting in disqualification in the second division of stakes action, but at the end of the night, it was two daughters of JK Endofanera left standing atop the two divisions of Sire Stakes action for the pacing fillies.
The $68,000 first division for the pacing fillies belonged to JJ Endofanera and John De Long. Leaving alertly from Post 4, JJ Endofanera landed the pocket seat behind Trace Tetrick and Hedda Hopper through a fast opening quarter in 26:3.
Up the backstretch, the field of nine remained in straight alignment as Tetrick tapped the brakes on the front end, taking the field to the halfway point in 56:0. The undefeated Alloutblitz and Sam Widger were the first to move on the leader, storming up after the leader from fourth to take on Tetrick and Hedda Hopper as the pace picked up on the far turn through three-quarters in 1:23:4.
Hedda Hopper shrugged off the challenge from Alloutblitz, who retreated on the turn. However, De Long and JJ Endofanera loomed large ready to slingshot from the pocket.
Utilizing a 27:1 final quarter, JJ Endofanera opened up on the field in the stretch, pacing away to victory by three lengths at the line over Hedda Hopper in 1:51:3. Ms Quick Sand and Brandon Bates got up for the third spot.
It was the second career victory for JJ Endofanera, lowering her lifetime mark by four seconds. Trained by Brian Brown, JJ Endofaneara is owned by Country Club Acres, Kirk Nichols, Milton Leeman and VIP Internet Stable.
The daughter of JK Endofanera was bred by the 3 Brothers Stables of New York and is the first foal out of the Somebeachsomewhere mare, JK You’re So Vain. The $35,000 Harrisburg purchase has earned $52,220 in six starts on the season.
The $68,500 second division served as the Race 14 finale.
Trick Of The Light and Mike Oosting crossed the wire first. However, after an extensive inquiry, JK’s Rollin Baby was crowned the winner.
The focus of the disqualification came in the opening stages of the race, as Trick Of The Light and Oosting went for the lead, three deep on the outside of Dancin Image on the rail with Marvelous Marshia in between horses.
The judges deemed Tick Of The Light pinched Marvelous Marshia entering the first turn, resulting in interference with Dancin Image along the rail, who went off stride. With the disqualification of Trick Of The Light, JK’s Rollin Baby and Trace Tetrick were posted the winner.
JK’s Rollin Baby watched the action just behind the first turn fracas, settling along the rail throughout the mile before finding room in the stretch, pacing to a clear second behind Trick Of The Light before being posted the eventual winner.
JK’s Rollin Baby paced her mile in 1:52:1 to score her third win in as many career starts. JK My Girl and Tyler Smith finished third and placed second, with Lorraine Smoke and James Yoder rounding out the trifecta finishing fourth and placing third.
JK’s Rollin Baby is owned by the Engel Stable of Il LLC, Hen-Shaut Stable, Louis Willinger and George Golemes and trained by Erv Miller. Bred by Mahlon Lambright, the JK Endofanera filly is out of the Rocknroll Hanover mare, Rock N Roll Baby and was a $20,000 purchase from the Hoosier Classic Yearling Sale. Maintaining her perfect career through three starts, JK’s Rollin Baby boasts earnings of $50,500 on the season.
Indiana Sire Stakes action continues Friday night at Harrah’s Hoosier Park, with three divisions set to go for the 2-year-old pacing colts, including the likes of undefeated colts, Soaring Now and Ponda Warrior.
