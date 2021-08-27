There will be six championships decided at Anderson Speedway on Saturday with the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models vying for an increased purse.
1,000 Degree Pizza has put up $1,500 for the winner of the Late Model race on Season Championship Night presented by Cintas.
Morristown driver Jeff Marcum is seeking his fifth track championship and his sixth win of 2021.
But the added purse is sure to attract some Champion Racing Association Sportsman Late Model drivers to the high-banked quarter-mile oval including Billy Hutson — winner of a 100-lap feature — Jimmy Kirby III and J.P. Crabtree.
Marcum leads Buddy Davis for the title by 169 points, but Davis is only five points ahead of Mike Sargent.
Elliott McKinney is going after his first oval championship at Anderson Speedway in the Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive division and has a 120-point margin over Terrill Wilhoite.
There have been six different feature winners in the division this season.
Ohio driver Jason Powers holds a slim two-point margin over defending champion Doug Dugger in Thunder Roadster action.
Powers is coming off two consecutive visits to Riley & Sons Victory Lane, matching Dugger’s win total for the year.
Shane Isgrigg is looking to claim the honor of winning the first Hart’s Auto Center Ford Division title but has to hold off Matthew Adams who is only 69 points back.
Isgrigg has four feature wins on the year, and Adams has two.
Jimmy Kirby, winner of seven feature races, is looking for his first track championship in the Thunder Car Division chased by defending champion Ron Phipps, who trails by 110 points.
Only 28 points separate John Robbins from his teammate Xavier King in Legends action.
Robbins is seeking his fourth title, having claimed championships in 2007, 2008 and 2013.
Qualifications are set for 5:30 p.m. With racing at 7:30.
Adult tickets are $12, tickets for children between the ages of 6 and 12 are $5 and children under the age of 5 are admitted free.
