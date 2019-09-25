DALEVILLE — Shenandoah volleyball’s serving was a mixed bag Wednesday night at Daleville.
The Class 2A sixth-ranked Raiders delivered 15 aces, including 11 in the second set and five straight by Audrey Duncan. But 15 of Shenandoah’s serves found the net before the Broncos had an opportunity to return.
That may be an issue in next month’s state tournament, but the Raiders’ margin of error was plentiful against a younger Daleville squad. Shenandoah handled the hosts 25-14, 25-6, 25-21 and reached the 20-win mark.
‘We’re a really good serving team, and the difference between (Sets) 1 and 3 and (Set) 2 was, we had (three) service errors in the second (set) and six or seven in the other (sets),” Shenandoah coach Josh MacIntyre said.
When Duncan ripped off her five aces in succession, that put Daleville in a dire situation. Duncan, a junior, ended up on serve for 10 points, and the Raiders (20-6, 6-2 Mid-Eastern Conference) went ahead 15-3.
Allison King added three aces later in the middle set and had four on the night. Duncan ended with five and Kayla Muterspaugh and Kamryn Buck three each.
“When we get every serve in, and aggressive, it just makes the rest of our game pretty good,” MacIntyre said. “That’s always our focus, and it’s obvious when it happens.”
There was also plenty of power up front, particularly by juniors Erikka Hill and Jenna Stewart.
Hill, the team’s leader in kills, ended with 11. She closed out the opening set with a pair of winners and had the first point of Set 2 as well as three to put the Raiders ahead 4-1 in the final set.
Stewart scored six kills in the first set and ended with eight, despite being shut out in Set 3.
Daleville (5-11, 2-5) was able to stay with Shenandoah in large part due to the Raiders’ inability to hit effectively.
The Broncos led 6-3 in the first set, and it was tied five other times, the last at 12. Shenandoah went on a 7-1 run from there.
In the third set, Daleville erased a 5-1 deficit and took a 10-9 lead after a Raider service error.
But Shenandoah broke an 11-all tie with four straight points — kills by Duncan and Hill, and two aces by Buck.
“Daleville gave us a little scare there in the first (and third sets), and we kept making error after error after error,” MacIntyre said. “And we have to limit the errors (Thursday) if we want to have a chance” at 2A No. 3 Hagerstown.
Freshman Abby Reed led the Broncos with six kills. She got her team on the right track out of the blocks with two kills that were Daleville’s first points of the match.
“The first set, they really came out excited and had a lot of energy, but at the end of the first set, they had low energy and the second set, low energy,” Daleville assistant Natalie Kitchin said. “We got down five points, but mentally, we were probably down 10 points.”
Kitchin is filling in this week for head coach Rosie North, who is out of town because of a prior commitment. Daleville is at Muncie Burris on Thursday.
