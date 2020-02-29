INDIANAPOLIS -- One eventuality no coach can game plan for is a perfect performance by the opposition.
Linton-Stockton (25-5) may not have been perfect Saturday afternoon, but it was plenty close enough.
The Miners scorched the Bankers Life Fieldhouse nets to the tune of a 64.5 field goal shooting percentage while rolling up a 31-point halftime lead and dominated the upstart Frankton Eagles 70-28 for the Class 2A girls basketball state championship.
It was the first state title for the L-S girls program and the first state finals appearance for both schools.
The Miners -- who graduate no seniors this year -- looked from the opening tip like seasoned state finals participants who were not fazed in any way by the different shooting background at the cavernous BLF.
The hot shooting for L-S was consistent throughout the roster, but was especially true of star juniors Aubrey Burgess and Vanessa Shafford.
"We knew that Burgess and Shafford are pretty special players," Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said. "Shafford is a Division I player, and Burgess is a player who has the capability of going off. They just hit shots when they needed to, and it was hard to dig ourselves out of it when it kept going through the net time and time again."
The Eagles never led and the game saw only two ties, at 2-2 on a Chloee Thomas basket and 5-5 when Addie Gardner knocked down a 3-point basket after entering the game.
The Miners made nine of 15 first quarter field goals in taking a 20-10 lead.
But that was just a warmup for the blitz they put on Frankton (21-8) in a record-setting second quarter performance.
Stafford and Burgess combined for 20 points in the second quarter alone as the Miners made 11 of 16 field goals -- including four of six from beyond the arc -- and outscored Frankton 27-6 in the second quarter, including a period opening 20-1 run.
By the time senior Bailey Tucker connected for 3 and scored on a rebound basket, the writing was on the wall and the Eagles were down 47-16 at the break.
The 27 points scored in the quarter and 47 in the half by the Miners represented new 2A state finals records.
The shocking Miners display made for a tough halftime conversation for Hamaker and his players.
"Something we've tried to build up this season, because I think we kind of got away from it last year, was to play for four quarters," Hamaker said. "The message was that the game was not over. If we wanted to get back into the game, it was going to have to be one possession at a time."
The Miners cooled off substantially in the third, scoring just eight points. But the Eagles could not get anything going consistently against the variety of zone defenses employed by L-S and managed just five points themselves.
Perhaps the best illustration of the L-S defense was it held Ava Gardner -- who had averaged over 15 points per tournament game -- to just three points on a first quarter 3-point basket.
"Oh, they were all over her," Hamaker said. "They did a good job. They really did their work."
One of the brightest spots for the Eagles was the play and production of Thomas, a 6-foot-1 junior. She finished the game with 11 points and 11 rebounds, with a highlight coming on a three-point play conversion near the end of the third quarter.
"I think (L-S) figured out the best way to run a 2-3 zone, and that's the best 2-3 zone we've seen all season," Hamaker said.
"They close out really well, which limited our shooters from getting great looks," Thomas said. "They took away our shooters, and they played a great game."
Shafford finished with a game-high 26 points and Burgess added 19. For the game, the Miners shot 51 percent from the floor and 46 percent from 3-point range.
In the seniors' final game for Frankton, Addie Gardner scored three points and had four assists, Bailey Tucker added seven points and three rebounds and Grace Alexander grabbed five rebounds.
Tucker was also presented with the Patricia L. Roy Mental Attitude Award after the contest.
While he was disappointed with the loss, Hamaker will always be proud of this team.
"We did something very special. We were in the state finals," he said. "That's something that every coach in the state of Indiana hopes to do. I'm happy we were here, I would have loved to have won.
"But there has to be a winner, and there has to be someone that has an opportunity to learn and grow from it. Hopefully, that's going to be us."
