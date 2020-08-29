MIDDLETOWN — This Week 2 matchup of ranked opponents did not go the way the Shenandoah faithful would have hoped in their home opener.
Seventh-ranked Heritage Christian opened the game with a 17-play scoring drive, dominated the line of scrimmage the remainder of the night and rolled to a 41-21 victory over 10th-ranked Shenandoah in a battle of Class 2A powers.
Junior Colton Brown, who finished with 148 yards rushing, carried the ball seven times on the opening drive for 34 yards, including the final 3 yards for the first of his four touchdowns. Coupled with the accurate passing of senior Max Milton, it seemed there was little coach Jordan McCaslin and the Raiders could do to slow down the Eagles.
“Especially up front, I think we’ve got some work to do, and I thought (Heritage Christian) did a really good job,” McCaslin said. “We said this week we couldn’t give up big plays, no big-play touchdowns. If you had told me they’d have a 17-play play drive, march it down and score, that puts our defense in a bad spot. But kudos to them for being able to do that, that’s hard to do in a high school football game.”
While the Shenandoah offense sputtered early with a three-and-out and an interception, the Eagles continued to methodically drive the ball on the Raiders. They followed with scoring drives of eight and nine plays in building a 27-0 halftime advantage.
In the first half, Heritage Christian was 4-for-4 on third-down conversions.
“We couldn’t get (our defense) off the field on third down,” McCaslin said. “We have to do better at that.”
Shenandoah showed some spark in the second half. It drove the opening kickoff 77 yards with quarterback Tanner Goff finishing off the possession with a 4-yard scoring run. Twice on the drive, Goff found junior wideout Andrew Bennett for gains of 21 and 25 yards to put the Raiders in position.
But the Eagles had all the answers on this night. They scored on their next two possessions — including once on a short field after the Raiders failed on a fourth-down attempt — on short runs by Brown for a 41-7 lead.
Set up by a Bennett reverse pass to Cole Hughes for 21 yards on a fourth-and-14, Blake Surface scored on Shenandoah’s first fourth-quarter possession on a 22-yard gallop, which was followed by the Raiders' recovery of an onside kick.
But Shenandoah’s bid to take advantage came up short as Goff gained 17 yards on fourth-and-18.
Goff capped the scoring with 2:54 remaining on a 15-yard touchdown run.
Goff led the Raiders with 106 yards rushing — his second straight 100-yard game to start the season — and Bennett totaled 62 yards receiving on three receptions. Surface had 85 yards in total offense.
McCaslin does not put much stock in early season rankings but knows Shenandoah (1-1) will have another tough test next week when Centerville (2-0) comes to Dale Green Field.
“You can’t look at anything rankings-wise right now. Nobody knows,” he said. “If you look five or six games into the season, you might have a better idea of who is good and who is not. … I thought our kids came out just a little flat early in the game. They weren’t the aggressors.
“Centerville is good. They’ve outscored their (first two opponents) 96-6,” he added. “They fly around. I was able to watch them last night. … They’re fast. They’re physical. It’s going to be another good football game, but we’ve got to be ready to play.”
