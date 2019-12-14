ANDERSON -- If the Anderson Prep girls basketball team could have one thing to do over this week, it would probably be the opening moments of Saturday's home contest with Cowan.
That fantasy could result in a different outcome.
The Blackhawks took advantage of some cold Jets shooting at the outset and scored the game's first 11 points before holding off multiple APA rallies for a 57-43 win at The Hangar.
All told, APA (8-2) missed 30 first-half field goal attempts in dropping its second game in a row after an 8-0 start. Top scoring forwards Savannah Prewett and Madison Stamm never could get untracked, being held to a combined seven first-half points.
"Anytime you miss 30 shots in a half, you're not going to win a game," APA coach Jessica Hornocker said. "It's real hard to recover against a team that is of comparable quality to you."
Trailing 11-0, which included seven early points from junior Shelbie Crabtree, it was senior Tommya Davis who finally broke the ice with a pair of free throws.
With Prewett and Stamm held in check, it was Davis who single-handedly kept the Jets within striking distance, despite the early drought.
"In the first half, (Davis) didn't get some of the calls she usually gets when she drives to the basket," Hornocker said. "When she's able to drive and score, then she becomes a big threat and opens up Madi and Savannah to get shots."
Twice in the first half, Cowan (5-4) opened up leads of 13, but each time Davis made a play, either defensively with one of her six steals or offensively, where she led all players with 23 points.
Cowan built its biggest lead at 39-22 after scoring the first six points of the second half on one basket by Crabtree, who finished with 13 points and a pair from junior Kaylee Kear, who wrapped up her day with 21 points and 17 rebounds.
But APA scored the next eight points on a basket and a three-point play by Davis and a 3-point shot from Stamm to pull within 39-30.
Twice the Jets pulled within eight points, at 40-32 and 42-34, both on Davis baskets inside, but could get no closer.
"I just never could get five pistons firing at once," Hornocker said.
APA will be on the road next week at Madison-Grant on Thursday.
"It's another 2A team, but it's another team we can be competitive with," Hornocker said. "They'll challenge us, and we'll have to play well. We can't miss 30 shots."
Prewett finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Stamm had nine points and 10 rebounds.
The Jets' junior varsity fell to Cowan 29-18 and was led by sophomore Kate Torres with six points.
