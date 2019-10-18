MIDDLETOWN — When the next game on the schedule is the sectional, teams certainly want to approach things proactively.
Shenandoah did so Friday night when it became too late.
The Raiders allowed Monroe Central 14 points on special-teams errors and was unable to puncture the goal line after driving deep three times in the first half. That added up to a 35-12 defeat on senior night.
Shenandoah goes into next week’s home match with Indianapolis Howe in the opening round of Class 2A Sectional 38 with a two-game losing streak, as well as plenty of questions to answer in the week of practice ahead.
“You hope enough of these guys want to stick around because to me, it doesn’t seem so,” Shenandoah coach Jordan McCaslin said. “That’s what it comes down to.”
The will of the Raiders (5-4, 1-2 Mid-Eastern Conference) was put to a test when the Golden Bears dribbled the opening kickoff through the grass.
Shenandoah was unable to come up with it, and that set the wheels in motion for the visitors to traverse the remaining 35 yards in four plays and less than a minute.
Joel Kennedy finished the job from the Raiders’ 2-yard line, and that was only the beginning of Shenandoah’s woes.
After the Raiders were stopped twice at Monroe Central’s 29-yard line, they went three-and-out. The ensuing punt snap from the Raiders’ 36 went over punter Kameron Graddy’s head, and facing a rush by the Eagles, Graddy had no choice but to kick it out of the end zone. That resulted in a safety and an 8-0 Bears lead.
Monroe Central (6-3, 2-1) turned that into another TD, a 10-yard reception by Logan Patterson from Jackson Ullum with 7:51 left in the first half.
The Eagles added third-quarter scores by Kennedy and Ullum, and those put the game out of the Raiders’ reach.
Shenandoah did make the fourth quarter interesting but not nearly enough to overcome three periods of misery.
Blake Surface bolted 49 yards on a sweep toward the Raiders’ sideline and into the end zone with 9:16 remaining.
The Raiders got the ball right back when Keaghun Fitch fell on an onside kick, and they drove 53 yards in 10 plays for their second score, a 1-yard sneak by quarterback Tanner Goff.
Shenandoah succeeded on another onside attempt, this recovered by Coleson White. But on fourth down near midfield, Goff was sacked, and the miracle was not to be.
“I think we’ve got a lot of guys with apt of fight there, and they showed some fight and some perseverance there near the end,” McCaslin said. “But I don’t know. If we continue to play like this, we’ll be done by next week.”
Surface gained 83 yards on 10 carries and Josh Farmer 75 on 17 attempts. Goff was 4-of-16 for 40 yards.
