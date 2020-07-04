CLERMONT — Chandler Smith accomplished something in ARCA racing that hasn’t been done in 35 years.
Smith became the first back-to-back winner of an ARCA Racing Series race at Lucas Oil Raceway on Friday, matching the accomplishment of Bob Schacht in 1984 and 1985.
Smith built up a lead of over 4 seconds with less than 36 laps to go in the Calypso Lemonade 200 and then had to hold off Sam Mayer for the victory.
Smith led the final 162 laps after taking the lead from Ty Gibbs on Lap 39 with an inside pass coming off the fourth corner.
The Georgia driver was chased by rookie driver Tanner Gray and point leader Michael Self through the first 100 laps.
Gibbs slowed with an apparent ignition problem on Lap 86 and eventually parked the Toyota for the night.
After a second mandatory break on Lap 142 Mayer battled with Self and Hailie Deegan for the second spot.
Mayer claimed the spot on Lap 164 and started slicing into Smith's lead.
With 10 laps remaining, Mayer was in a position to challenge for the lead and several times attempted to make an inside pass off the second and fourth corners, but with the momentum Smith maintained the lead.
Smith eventually pulled away from Mayer, who used up his tires battling to get to the second spot, winning by .9-seconds.
Deegan finished third followed by Gray and Thad Moffitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.