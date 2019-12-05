ANDERSON — Anderson’s swimmers continued to show progression Thursday night in their second competitions of the season.
As was the case Tuesday night against Hagerstown, the Indians’ teams split with Jay County. Anderson’s boys were on top 116-67 and the girls were on the short end of a 118-58 count.
“I was very happy with the enthusiasm the kids showed tonight,” Anderson coach Jeff Eddy said. “Their times tonight were a little faster than they were the other day, which I wanted them to be tonight.”
And as he was Tuesday, junior Carson Smitherman was a four-event winner against the Patriots. Classmate Dayton Edwards also matched Smitherman’s win haul.
Smitherman took the 200-yard freestyle, in 2 minutes, 7.52 seconds, then swam away with the 500 free (5:30.40) and teamed with Edwards in the 200 and 400 free relays.
Edwards’ solo wins were in the 100 backstroke (59.80) and 100 free (50.24).
Anderson’s 200 free relay (also with Aidan Barrett and Isaac Hanauer) was timed in 1:36.09, and the Indians won the 400 free relay (with Barrett and Sam Eskew) in 3:39.27.
Eskew captured the 200 individual medley (2:23), Barrett the 100 butterfly (59.93), Jacob Zerkel the 50 free (26.34) and Jackson Stephenson diving (178.55 points).
Hanauer swam a personal-record 1:12.83 in the 100 breaststroke (he was second), and a number of other swimmers, both boys and girls, also set PRs.
“We won the boys meet last year with Jay County by one point, so we were really fired up today and took care of business,” Eddy said.
In the girls meet, sophomore Amber Lindzy was the Indians’ lone race winner, and she took two events after a four-win meet Tuesday.
Lindzy won the 200 free (2:07.52), 1 ½ seconds faster than Tuesday, and she also captured the 500 free (5:34.69), nearly three seconds better than in the first meet.
Rachel Pendegraft was the only girl taking part in diving, and she scored 103.75.
Lexi Swanson was second in four events (200 medley relay, 50 and 100 free and 200 free relay). Allie Bramwell also placed second in the medley relay, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 200 free relay.
“On the girls side, I was very happy,” Eddy said. “I moved some girls around to different events today to see what they could do with them. And our new swimmers are developing very well. They are working hard and looking nice.”
Anderson will have little rest before its next swim, which is Saturday at Noblesville’s invitational. Three of the Indians’ North Central Conference rivals — Marion, Lafayette Jeff and West Lafayette Harrison — will also be there.
