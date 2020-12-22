INDIANAPOLIS – As he ended a video call with local reporters last week, Indianapolis Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo made a plea in service of a teammate.
“Let’s get the Braden Smith for Pro Bowl campaign going,” Castonzo said. “This guy’s been playing lights out this year, and I haven’t heard much talk about it. So, as much as we can, let’s push that because he is playing absolute lights out.”
The brief speech wasn’t enough to sway Pro Bowl voters, who left Smith off the AFC roster when results were announced Monday. But, along with a statement from Colts head coach Frank Reich placing Smith among the best right tackles in the league, it went a long way toward healing any wounds left by the all-star snub.
“Honestly, I think that’s a bigger honor – just knowing I have the respect of my coaches and my teammates,” Smith said Tuesday. “That means more to me than anything, honestly, just knowing that those guys, they respect me. That’s a big thing for me.”
Smith has earned that respect.
On an offensive line with three first-round picks and two Pro Bowlers – center Ryan Kelly and left guard Quenton Nelson fall into both categories – the former Auburn star still has managed to stand out this year.
According to Pro Football Focus, he’s committed just three penalties and allowed no sacks in 870 snaps. He did miss one week with a painful thumb injury, but he’s otherwise dominated at an increasingly important position.
With top pass rushers moving around the line of scrimmage more often, it’s not just the left tackle who faces the greatest challenge each week. And Smith has been more than up to the task.
Drafted to play right guard out of Auburn in 2018, he was pressed into action at tackle because of injuries. His installation at right tackle solidified the lineup that has formed one of the league’s best units over the past three seasons.
Even if this was a role he never saw coming.
Smith started just one game – against Jacksonville State – at right tackle in college.
“I didn’t have much experience with it, but as you get more years under your belt – I had my first start as a rookie in Week 5 – you just take every game and every year, and you’re constantly learning from it,” he said. “Gaining that experience, which is awesome, and having the coaches and great players helping me develop over the years was very helpful.”
The offensive line has been outstanding in pass protection all season. Philip Rivers has been sacked just 14 times and is on pace for his lowest total since becoming a full-time starter in 2006.
With the run game also beginning to find a groove, the offense has become increasingly dangerous.
The Colts have averaged 5.6 yards per carry during their three-game winning streak and are averaging 32.3 points during that stretch.
Rivers’ efficiency, veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton’s resurgence and rookie running back Jonathan Taylor’s rise have been major factors in that success. Smith is a less heralded, but no less instrumental, piece to the puzzle.
“The way he is playing this year, he is playing lights out,” Reich said. “He has been a model of consistency through every game. I’m not sure he’s had a bad day in practice or on Sunday, so the guy is a stud.”
The praise obviously means a lot to Smith. Who doesn’t like to hear their boss say they’re excelling at their job?
But he’s really not focused on individual achievement.
A Pro Bowl nod would have been a well-earned recognition for his season, but it wouldn’t have changed Smith’s approach.
He buys in completely to the “1-0” philosophy, trying to improve every day and watching that translate to victories.
“I feel like I have upped my game this year,” Smith said. “Just like I’ve been saying, every year, using the past experiences to learn and grow from them, from the past year, and each game learn from that -- just upping the level of play. That’s key to winning games.
“If you don’t elevate your play every week – you can either go up or you can go down. So I’m trying to elevate, go up every week.”
