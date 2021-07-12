ANDERSON — The Hoosier state’s 2021 freshman crop of 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings was on display at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Sunday as they opened their series in impressive fashion.
The 13-race card featured three $47,500 divisions of the opening round of Indiana Sires Stakes for 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings.
Soaring Now with driver-trainer LeWayne Miller stole the show after the pair was victorious in the second division of the stakes action and recorded the fastest mile of the season in the country for 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings with a 1:51 clocking.
Starting from Post 8, Soaring Now got away mid-pack while the rest of the field sorted out early position. After allowing his colt to settle, Miller was able to give Soaring Now the green light down the backside and work out a perfect, second-over trip. Utilizing a :26.2 closing kick, Soaring Now powered to the wire to finish a half-length in front of Fulfllnmydestiny and James Yoder. As the heavy 1-5 favorite, Soaring Now returned $2.60 at the betting windows.
Owned by James Miller, the son of JK Endofanera and Sunflower recorded his third lifetime victory and remains undefeated in three starts. With a lifetime bankroll of $37,000, Soaring Now was bred by Luckiana Farms of Indiana.
In the opening division of the stakes action, Dalby Hanover made his first lifetime start an impressive one after he staged a big rally late in the lane to get up in the final strides of the mile and pull the 19-1 upset. With Joey Putnam in the bike, Dalby Hanover stopped the time in 1:53.1 and established a new lifetime best mark.
The son of Rockin Image and Dont Deny Me is owned by Charlies Stein and trained by Britney Dillon. With the win, Dalby Hanover has now earned $24,000 in his young career.
In the final stakes division for 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings, Ponda Warrior and Brandon Bates turned a pocket trip into a 1:51.3 victory. Utilizing an impressive :25.4 closing kick, Ponda Warrior finished two lengths to the good over The Longest Yard and Michael Oosting.
Trained by Jay Hochstetler, Ponda Warrior is now 2-for-2 as a 2-year-old. Owned by Hochstetler, Finkelberg Racing and South Of The Tracks Racing, the son of Rockin Image and Sweetnsinful pushed his lifetime purse earnings to $28,000.
