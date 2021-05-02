LOGO19 Softball.jpg

IHSAA SOFTBALL SECTIONALS

Class 1A Sectional 55

at Daleville

Game 1 -- Tri-Central vs. Wes-Del

Game 2 -- Daleville vs. Liberty Christian

Game 3 -- Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4 -- Cowan vs. Southern Wells

Game 5 -- Championship

Class 2A Sectional 39

at Tipton

Game 1 -- Taylor vs. Oak Hill

Game 2 -- Blackford vs. Madison-Grant

Game 3 -- Eastbrook vs. Eastern

Game 4 -- Tipton vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5 -- Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 6 -- Championship

Class 2A Sectional 40

at Frankton

Game 1 -- Winchester vs. Monroe Central

Game 2 -- Alexandria vs. Elwood

Game 3 -- Lapel vs. Wapahani

Game 4 -- Frankton vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5 -- Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 6 -- Championship

Class 2A Sectional 41

at Union County

Game 1 -- Shenandoah vs. Union County

Game 2 -- Northeastern vs. Centerville

Game 3 -- Hagerstown vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4 -- Championship

Class 4A Sectional 9

at Mount Vernon

Game 1 -- Pendleton Heights vs. Richmond

Game 2 -- Greenfield-Central vs. Anderson

Game 3 -- Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4 -- Muncie Central vs. Mount Vernon

Game 5 -- Championship

Tags

Trending Video