IHSAA SOFTBALL SECTIONALS
Class 1A Sectional 55
at Daleville
Game 1 -- Tri-Central vs. Wes-Del
Game 2 -- Daleville vs. Liberty Christian
Game 3 -- Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4 -- Cowan vs. Southern Wells
Game 5 -- Championship
Class 2A Sectional 39
at Tipton
Game 1 -- Taylor vs. Oak Hill
Game 2 -- Blackford vs. Madison-Grant
Game 3 -- Eastbrook vs. Eastern
Game 4 -- Tipton vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5 -- Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 6 -- Championship
Class 2A Sectional 40
at Frankton
Game 1 -- Winchester vs. Monroe Central
Game 2 -- Alexandria vs. Elwood
Game 3 -- Lapel vs. Wapahani
Game 4 -- Frankton vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5 -- Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 6 -- Championship
Class 2A Sectional 41
at Union County
Game 1 -- Shenandoah vs. Union County
Game 2 -- Northeastern vs. Centerville
Game 3 -- Hagerstown vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4 -- Championship
Class 4A Sectional 9
at Mount Vernon
Game 1 -- Pendleton Heights vs. Richmond
Game 2 -- Greenfield-Central vs. Anderson
Game 3 -- Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4 -- Muncie Central vs. Mount Vernon
Game 5 -- Championship
