BLOOMINGTON -- The bowl season for the Big Ten produced some standout individual performances and breakthrough wins but ultimately disappointment in the College Football Playoff.
Big Ten champion Michigan proved no match for Georgia, falling to the Bulldogs 34-11 in the Orange Bowl, which served as one of the CFP semifinals. Michigan star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, who declared for the NFL Draft on Tuesday, could not impact Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who passed for 313 yards and three TDs.
“To me, it’s one of the best seasons in Michigan football history,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said after the loss. “We were trying to make it greater. It's still a beginning for this team.”
Overall, Big Ten teams went 6-4 in bowl games, which included Rutgers, a last-minute addition at 5-7, falling 38-10 to Wake Forest in the Taxslayer Bowl.
Notable wins included Purdue beating Tennessee 48-45 in overtime behind quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who passed for 534 yards and five TDs. O’Connell not only set a Music City Bowl record for most passing yards but surpassed Purdue’s bowl record for passing yards previously set by Kyle Orton (419 yards) in the 2002 Sun Bowl. The Boilermakers earned the win despite playing without their best offensive player (wide receiver David Bell) and best defensive player (defensive end George Karlaftis), who opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft.
“We try to never look at what we don't have, even though we're aware of it,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said following the win. “We never want to be a team that makes excuses. It's our job as coaches and players to get everybody ready to go.”
With star running back Kenneth Walker III opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft, Michigan State still rallied back to beat ACC champion Pittsburgh 31-21 by scoring 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Pittsburgh played without Heisman finalist quarterback Kenny Pickett, who opted out to declare for the NFL Draft as well.
Ohio State rallied back from down 14 points to beat Utah 48-45 in the Rose Bowl. With star Ohio State receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson both opting out to declare for the NFL Draft, OSU receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a huge day, setting a Rose Bowl record with 15 catches for 347 yards and three TDS. The 347 yards receiving also set a school record.
JOHNNY ON THE SPOT
Wisconsin sophomore guard Johnny Davis is making a case not just for Big Ten men’s basketball player of the year but national player of the year.
Davis poured in 37 points and grabbed 14 rebounds Monday night in No. 24 Wisconsin’s 74-69 upset of No. 3 Purdue. He also grabbed 14 rebounds and made a flurry of big shots down the stretch, scoring 15 of Wisconsin’s final 26 points.
“I just went out and played my game,” Davis said following the game. "My teammates did a really good job getting me the ball in the right spots."
The 6-foot-5 Davis, who averaged 7 points off the bench as a freshman last season, is averaging 22.3 and 7.3 rebounds in 34.6 minutes off the bench for the Badgers this season. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Davis was the first player to lead his team in scoring, rebounding, assists (3), steals (2) and blocks (2) in a road win over an AP top-five ranked team since Tim Duncan in 1997.
"He is incredible," Wisconsin senior guard Brad Davison said. "He not only shows the league, but he shows the country how dynamic he is."
Davis wasn’t the only Big Ten player to surpass the 30-point threshold Monday night. Iowa forward Keegan Murray scored 35 points, helping the Hawkeyes hold off Maryland 80-75.
ETC.
• Four Big Ten men’s basketball teams entered the week ranked in the AP Top 25 – No. 3 Purdue, No. 10 Michigan State, No. 13 Ohio State and No. 24 Wisconsin.
• Michigan was picked to finish first in the conference’s preseason men’s gymnastics poll, which was released Tuesday.
