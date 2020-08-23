ANDERSON -- Sophomore pacing fillies rounded out a week’s worth of Indiana Sires Stakes action at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino with two $32,000 divisions highlighting the evening’s 14-race card Saturday. Divisional winner Somebodyslilly visited the winner’s circle for the fourth consecutive time this season while Grace Rocks found the winner’s circle for the first time this season.
Somebodyslilly moved first-over down the backside and paced strong to the wire to score in 1:50.2 in the opening division. Driven by Michael Oosting, Somebodyslilly used a :27 final quarter to track down the pacesetting Mystical Carrie and Trace Tetrick late in the lane to record her fourth consecutive victory and second straight Indiana Sires Stakes victory.
Trained, owned and bred by Eli Schwartz, the daughter of Time To Rol and Somebody’s Artist recorded her fourth win from five seasonal outs and sixth lifetime win from 16 starts. With the win, Somebodyslilly pushed her lifetime bankroll over the $100,000 mark and now sports a lifetime bankroll of $114,100.
In the second division, Joey Putnam guided Grace Rocks to a 10-1 upset victory. After a $163,000 2-year-old campaign, Grace Rocks was able to overcome a long, first-over grind to stop the timer in 1:50.3 and score the first win of her sophomore season. The 1:50.3 victory was also a new lifetime best.
Trained by Britney Dillon, Grace Rocks has now won seven of 15 lifetime starts. The daughter of Rockin Image and Cosmic Grace has amassed $183,560 in lifetime purse earnings for owner Howard Taylor.
Live Racing at Hoosier Park will continue Tuesday.
