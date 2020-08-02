ANDERSON -- Sophomore pacing fillies closed the curtain on a week’s worth of Indiana Sires Stakes action at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino as two $32,000 divisions highlighted Saturday's 14-race card.
Rain did not deter divisional winners Somebodyslilly and Mystical Carrie, who both turned in convincing efforts to find the winner’s circle for the second straight week.
Somebodyslilly converted a pocket trip into a 1:51 score in the opening division over a track rated good. Driven by Michael Oosting, Somebodyslilly capitalized on a break by the heavy post-time favorite, Priceless and Brandon Bates, and went on to win by five lengths.
Priceless left alertly from Post 5 to dictate fractions of :27.1, :56.4 and 1:24.3 while Somebodyslilly sat patiently in the pocket. As the field turned for home, Priceless made an uncharacteristic break and took herself out of the race. Somebodyslilly inherited the lead and held off a late surge from Kickin Up My Heels and Trace Tetrick to get the win. Classic Country and Sam Widger rallied well late for third. As the 3-1 second choice, Somebodyslilly returned $8.60 to win.
Trained and owned by Eli Schwartz, the daughter of Time To Roll and Somebody’s Artist recorded her second consecutive victory and first stakes win of the season. Somebodyslilly pushed her lifetime bankroll to $88,350 with the win.
In the second division, Trace Tetrick guided Mystical Carrie to another decisive score. Sent off as the heavy 1-5 favorite, Mystical Carrie moved first over and paced strong to the wire to finish four lengths in front of her competition and score in a new lifetime best of 1:50.1 over a track rated good. It was the second consecutive stakes victory for Mystical Carrie and the second consecutive week she lowered her lifetime best.
Genie Rockwell and Marlin Fry established first-half fractions of :26.2 and :56.2 while Mystical Carrie sat along the rail in third. Genie Rockwell led the field to the third station in 1:24.3 and was joined on the outside by Tetrick and Mystical Carrie.
When the field turned for home, Tetrick asked Mystical Carrie for more, and she responded with a :26.1 closing kick to get the win by four lengths. Seventimesacharm and John DeLong rallied well late to get up for second while Genie Rockwell held on for third. As the 1-5 favorite, Mystical Carrie returned $2.40 at the betting windows.
Trained by Erv Miller, the homebred daughter of Tellitlikeitis and Mystical Victress recorded her second seasonal score from four starts. Mystical Carrie has now amassed $90,650 in lifetime purse earnings and is owned by Mystical Marker Farms LLC.
Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Hoosier Park on Tuesday with divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes for the 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings and the 2-year-old trotting fillies.
The 2020 live racing season at Hoosier Park will continue through Nov. 21.
