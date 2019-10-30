BLOOMINGTON – The missed tackle that led to a touchdown against Ball State seems like a long time ago.
Indiana sophomore linebacker Micah McFadden has learned from that to become a dependable cog in the middle of a young Hoosiers defense.
McFadden had a team-high 11 tackles, including 10 solo tackles, in IU’s 38-31 win at Nebraska.
“He has just become a better and better football player every single week,” IU defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. “His production and the way he plays is just off the charts.”
The 6-foot-2, 232-pound McFadden has progressed throughout the season, recording in a team-high 39 tackles, including six tackles for loss. Of the six tackles for loss, 4.5 have come in his last four games. McFadden feels like he’s been able to play at a faster pace as he’s gotten more comfortable defensively.
“Sometimes people just get too caught up in their assignments,” McFadden said. “You’ve got to know what you’ve got to do, but after that it’s just flying to the ball.”
As a freshman in 2018, McFadden showed his potential with 20 tackles, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble. But Wommack said McFadden has managed to grow and call defenses through film study.
“It’s been fun to watch his development,” Wommack said. “Just go from a guy that made plays when I’m not sure he knew what the call was a year ago to now he understands how to run the defense. He’s starting to anticipate things better.”
McFadden welcomes the role of becoming a leader on a young IU defense. The Hoosiers have been inconsistent defensively throughout the 2019 season. Youth has played a role, as McFadden is one of 10 underclassmen on defense on the two-deep roster.
“I’d say just mentally getting everybody set up,” McFadden said. “I think it’s a huge process. It takes a lot of time for a defense to build on top of what they were doing week by week ...
“It’s being vocal. It’s studying film. It all culminates in the game, but I mean you obviously aren’t going to watch on film every play that they are going to bring out because they are going to have new stuff. Yhey are going to be ready for what our defense does, and they are going to adjust to us as well. But it’s just about locking in, focusing on our job and just being ready to make a play when it happens.”
A former standout at Plant High in Tampa, Fla., McFadden joined high school teammates Whop Philyor, Thomas Allen and Juwan Burgess in coming to Indiana. As one of 10 underclassmen on IU’s two-deep roster on defense, McFadden is growing with the rest of the unit, working hard to continue to ensure his best football is ahead of him.
“We kind of look around and there’s a lot of young players on the field,” McFadden said. “It’s exciting to see us actually making plays and making a difference, making that first step. Six wins is really hard to get. People may not think it, but it’s really hard to get. We got there, but we’re definitely not finished.”
BILETNIKOFF WATCH LIST
Phliyor was added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Wednesday, an award given to the FBS’ most outstanding receiver.
Philyor tops the Big Ten with 57 receptions (tied for sixth nationally) and 737 yards (14th nationally), to go with three TD catches. His 7.1 catches per game (ninth), and his 92.1 yards per game (19th) also pace the league. He’s the only FBS player to record three double-digit reception games, an IU single-season record, and is tied for the conference lead with three 100-yard games.
Philyor hauled in 14 balls for 178 yards at Nebraska last weekend, 14 for 142 with two TDs at Michigan State and 10 for 182 against Rutgers.
According to Pro Football Focus College, Phlyor’s 384 yards after contact tops the Big Ten and ranks 11th nationally.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
The Indiana women’s basketball team earned a spot in the AP Top 25 on Monday, coming in at No. 24 in the preseason poll.
The Hoosiers are coming off a 21-13 season that ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Four starters are back from that team, including redshirt junior guard Ali Patberg, a preseason All-Big Ten selection who averaged 15.8 points last season. IU is entering its sixth season under head coach Teri Moren.
