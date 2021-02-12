BLOOMINGTON — Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell and Indiana guard Armaan Franklin are two sophomores who found different ways to develop during a pandemic-shortened offseason.
For Franklin, it was shooting in the family driveway in Indianapolis after his mom bought him a basketball hoop last spring.
For Liddell, it was extra time in the weight room and on the track to improve his strength and conditioning.
Liddell and Franklin, two of the most improved sophomores in the Big Ten, will square off Saturday when Indiana (11-8, 6-6) plays at No. 4 Ohio State (noon, ESPN)
The 6-foot-4 Franklin followed up hitting IU’s game-winning shot Sunday against Iowa by matching his career-high with 23 points Wednesday in IU’s 79-76 double-overtime win at Northwestern.
At 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds, Franklin is close to 10 points over his scoring average as a freshman (3.7). Franklin also is shooting 42.6% from 3-point range (29-of-68), up from 26.6% 3-point shooting as a freshman, and has posted a team-high 25 steals.
Indiana coach Archie Miller said he’s seen growth from Franklin not just from last season but from the beginning of this year as well.
“He has continued to grow and really can continue to evolve,” Miller said.
Franklin was hobbled by an ankle injury that sidelined him for a pair of games in early January but has played through it and is starting to regain his shooting stroke. He went 6-of-15 from the field and 4-of-8 from 3-point range against Northwestern after going a combined 6-of-19 from the field in his prior two games.
“I just get treatment as much as I can,” Franklin said. “It still kind of bugs me a little bit, but I’m just trying to play through it. I’m still trying to do the same things everybody else does. I don’t like sitting. I don’t like watching my teammates work without me. I just do what I can on the court and try to impact the game as much as I can.”
The 6-7, 240-pound Liddell, meanwhile, has nearly doubled both his scoring and rebounding totals from a season ago. After averaging 6.7 points and 3.8 rebounds as a freshman, Liddell is up to 14.9 points and 6.8 rebounds this season.
A two-time Illinois Mr. Basketball from Belleville, Illinois, a St. Louis suburb, Liddell played most of last season behind departed Ohio State big man Kaleb Wesson.
“My confidence level has grown a lot,” Liddell said on the Jim Rome Show earlier this week. “Last year I came in, I played behind two really good upperclassmen and I just took everything I learned from them and took it to this year. I’m just going out there and playing hard and doing everything I can for us to win.”
Liddell has developed shooting range out to the 3-point line to keep opposing defenses honest and is a big reason the surging Buckeyes (16-5, 10-4) are in contention for a Big Ten title. He was named one of 30 players on the Naismith Award Watch List on Thursday.
“It means a lot, but I have a lot more work to do to improve my game,” Liddell said. “So I don’t feel like I’m at my full potential yet. It’s an awesome honor, and I just need to keep working.”
FREE THROWS
Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (19.4 points per game, 9.4 rebounds per game, 32 blocks) also was named to the Naismith Award Watch List on Thursday. Jackson-Davis has scored in double figures in all 19 of IU’s games, while posting eight double-doubles, including double-doubles in each of his last three games. … IU senior guard Al Durham is 24-of-27 from the free-throw line over his last two games. … IU is 5-1 in its last six games against AP top-10 ranked teams.
