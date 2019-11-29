FAIRMOUNT — Madison-Grant’s girls basketball team competed effectively with, if not scored abundantly against, Wabash in the first half Friday night.
The second 16 minutes were an entirely different matter.
Tied at 17 at halftime, Wabash came out and burned the Argylls with three quick baskets, and it mushroomed into a 52-29 defeat, M-G’s fourth in a row.
While the Apaches were hot in the second half, the Argylls (2-4) were anything but. They made only four of 23 field-goal attempts and turned it over 18 times.
“It was kind of a repeat of (last) Friday against Oak Hill,” M-G coach Brandon Bradley said. “You find out the toughness of the team, how they come out (into) the third quarter of any game. Right now, we’re having a nice little trend of not coming out aggressive and being sloppy with the basketball.”
The game was even both at 8 after the first quarter and 17 at the half, but the Argylls didn’t shoot very well then, either (5-for-20), though they managed to keep Wabash (3-3) in check.
M-G’s deficiencies were exposed once it began the second half.
Wabash forward Mariah Wyatt outworked the Argylls in the span of 38 seconds. She banged in a shot from the foul line off the glass on an inbound play that broke the tie, then scored twice off rebounds (the second after she missed a free throw on an and-1), and M-G was six down with 78 seconds elapsed in the half.
Wyatt’s teammates followed suit, and late in the third quarter Wabash’s entire second team closed it out with a 7-3 run, and the lead grew to 36-24.
The Wabash starters added to the margin in the final period, while holding the Argylls to 2-of-14 shooting.
Alivia Short led the Apaches with 14 points, and Wyatt added 12.
M-G didn’t trail from the 2:43 mark of the first quarter until halftime and led by as much as 15-11.
The Argylls took an 11-9 lead early in the second when McKenna Lugar threw a blind pass toward the basket from mid-court and Blayklee Stitt caught it underneath and put it in.
“We played a great first half,” Bradley said. “We’ve been a good defensive team all year, but you could tell our focus was gone because we weren’t defending at all. We got beat to every ball, we got beat to rebounds and we weren’t physical at all, and we’ve got to learn how to be tougher.”
In all their defeats, the Argylls have scored under 30 points, but they are averaging just 43.8 points allowed.
Both Stitt (a reserve) and Azmae Turner had seven points for M-G (the latter all in the first half). Gracie Fox, another backup, got five points and seven rebounds.
The Argylls’ starters totaled only 15 points. Their final shooting was 10-for-43 (23.3 percent), against 50 percent for Wabash (22-of-44). M-G turned it over 27 times.
In the junior varsity contest, Wabash defeated M-G 34-14. Emma Mooney had four points to lead the Argylls.
M-G visits Southwood on Monday.
