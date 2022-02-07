BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana has turned to another coach with NFL experience to lead its running backs room.
The Hoosiers are hiring Maryland senior analyst Craig Johnson, a source confirmed Monday. Before working at Maryland, Johnson spent 19 years coaching in the NFL, including stints as the running backs coach with the Tennessee Titans (2010) and New York Giants (2014-19).
During his stint with the Giants, Johnson tutored and mentored former Penn State standout running back Saquon Barkley. As a rookie under Johnson in 2018, Barkley rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 TDs. Barkley rushed for 1,003 yards and six TDs under Johnson in 2019.
In 2010, Chris Johnson had an All-Pro season with the Titans under Johnson, rushing for 1,364 yards and 11 TDs.
Before working in the NFL, the 61-year-old Johnson was a running backs coach at Army (1985) and Rutgers (1986-88) and an offensive coordinator at Virginia Military Institute (1989-91) and Maryland (1997-98).
Johnson replaces Deland McCullough, who left IU to take over as running backs coach at Notre Dame. McCullough was a running backs coach with the Kansas City Chiefs (2018-20) before returning to Indiana last season. McCullough also worked as running backs coach for the Hoosiers from 2011-16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.