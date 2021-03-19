Oral Roberts never acted like an underdog.
From a game-opening 7-0 run through the final moments of overtime, the No. 15 seed always expected to beat Big Ten tournament finalist Ohio State on Friday at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. When Duane Washington Jr.’s 3-point attempt from the top of the key bounced off the back iron and time expired, that became reality with a 75-72 victory that busted brackets across the nation.
The Golden Eagles are just the ninth 15 seed to win a first-round game. Ironically, the Big Ten also was the victim in the next most recent upset with Michigan State falling to Middle Tennessee in 2016.
It’s the first NCAA Tournament win for Oral Roberts since 1974, and it was a star-making moment for junior Kevin Obanor and sophomore Max Abmas who combined for 59 points.
“We’re very confident,” Obanor said after scoring a game-high 30 points. “At the end of the day, when they ranked us, it’s only just a number at the end of the day. We put our shoes on just as the other team puts their shoes on, so we just had that mindset of show us that you deserve to be No. 2. We came out with a lot of confidence and just very grateful to come out with the victory.”
Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills asks his players to make 2,000 shots when they arrive on campus. Six weeks are provided for the task.
Obanor completed it in six days.
That work ethic is a key component of the program Mills has built in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After spending 15 seasons as an assistant coach under Scott Drew at Baylor, he took over the Golden Eagles’ program in 2017.
He’s looked for humble players who are willing to commit themselves to the team and produce something greater for all involved.
Obanor’s big game included 11 rebounds and a 7-for-7 performance at the free-throw line. Abmas scored 29 points against the Buckeyes – about five more than his season average of 24.5 that led Division I this season.
“If your best players are your hardest workers,” Mills said, “you have a chance.”
Ohio State outshot Oral Roberts 43.3% to 35.7% and won the rebounding battle 44-30. But the Buckeyes could not convert in the game’s most important moments.
They twice had possession with a four-point lead in the final minutes of regulation and turned the ball over, and Washington missed a jumper that would have won the game at the buzzer in addition to the 3-pointer at the end of overtime.
“I thought (the Golden Eagles) really played well, as we expected they would,” Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann said. “I thought their two players that obviously concerned us were terrific. So give them, their players, their program, the university a lot of credit for this win.”
Mills said he felt relief at the buzzer, and his team’s on-court celebration was somewhat subdued.
Oral Roberts’ coaching staff has 81 games of NCAA Tournament experience, and Mills has made four appearances in the Sweet 16. He was more focused in the postgame on Sunday’s battle against 7-seed Florida than on the just-completed win.
After all, as he told his team in the huddle just before the extra period, this result was inevitable.
“You’re telling your guys that you’re gonna win, and then you just look ’em in the eyes to see if they really believe,” Mills said. “And we had a group that really believed.”
RAZORBACK RALLY
Third-seeded Arkansas trailed by 14 points in the first half but used a 19-0 run spanning overtime to regain control and pulled away to beat 14-seed Colgate 85-68.
Justin Smith led the Razorbacks with 29 points and 13 rebounds.
“I thought that maybe our inexperience in the tournament showed the first 10 minutes of the game,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. “… Then I thought we got a little bit settled in, maybe, after the nerves of that first 10 minutes. I thought our defense was incredible.”
ELSEWHERE IN THE SOUTH
MaCio Teague scored 22 points and top-seeded Baylor overcome a slow start to dispatch with Hartford 79-55. … Virginia Tech’s Naheim Alleyne hit a 3-pointer late in regulation to force overtime, but Florida held on for a 75-70 victory behind 19 points and 14 rebounds from Colin Castleton.
