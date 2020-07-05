ANDERSON — After a week’s worth of Indiana Sires Stakes action where favorites ruled the board, it was the 3-year-old pacing fillies' turn in the spotlight at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Saturday and they provided the July 4th fireworks with upset victories in both divisions.
Two $33,500 divisions highlighted the evening’s 14-race card that was held in front of spectators for the first time this season.
In the first division, Dale Hiteman steered Rock It Out to victory to spring the 23-1 upset. Utilizing a ground saving trip and a :26.2 closing kick, Rock It Out bested her rivals and stopped the timer in a new lifetime best of 1:51.4.
Grace Rocks and Sam Widger were the first to get a call through the opening panel in :27 but yielded the lead to the heavily favored Foxy Rigger and Trace Tetrick just before the half in :55.2. Rock It Out was well placed along the rail in third.
Foxy Rigger continued to call the shots through the three-quarters in 1:24.3 but the rest of the field was closing in quickly turning for home. Seventimesacharm and John DeLong were applying pressure from first-over but it was Rock It Out who was winding up to strike. Hiteman found late racing room and Rock It Out surged forward to get the win over Seventimesacharm by a head. Atoritotell and Peter Wrenn rallied well late in the lane to finish third. Rock It Out returned $49.60 to win.
Trained by Donna Holt, Rock It Out recorded her fourth consecutive victory and remains undefeated at three. The daughter of Rockin Image-Musette Mindale pushed her lifetime earnings to $55,775 and is owned by D&R Racing Stable. Rock It Out was bred by Cornerstone Stock Farm.
In the second division of the stakes action, Genie Rockwell and Marlin Fry utilized a similar ground saving strategy to pull the 13-1 upset. With a final quarter in an eye-popping :25.2., Genie Rockwell found late racing room up the inside and powered home a winner to stop the timer in a new lifetime best of 1:50.2.
Heavily favored Priceless and Brandon Bates went straight to the front through the opening panel in :26.4. Mystical Carrie and Trace Tetrick grabbed a pocket seat while Genie Rockwell settled along the rail in third. Bates was able to slow the tempo just a touch as Priceless clicked off fractions of :56.1 and 1:24.2. When the field turned for home, Mystical Carrie tipped from the pocket and was able to stick a nose in front of Priceless. Just as Mystical Carrie stuck a nose in front, Fry found late racing room and Genie Rockwell found another gear. Genie Rockwell got the win by a quarter of a length over Mystical Carrie. Priceless finished third. Genie Rockwell returned $28.40 to win.
Trained by James Yoder, Genie Rockwell has now won two of three starts this season and pushed her lifetime bankroll to $58,185. The daughter of Always A Virgin-Norma Rockwell is owned by Marlin Fry who also bred the filly with Glen Hershberger.
Live racing will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Tuesday with a 14-race card. Tuesday’s 14-race card will feature a $10,000 Guaranteed Pick-5 pool with $2,355 in carryover money after there were no winners in Saturday’s pick-5 sequence.
With a daily post time of 6:30 p.m., live racing will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through Nov. 21. For more information on the upcoming entertainment and live racing schedule, visit www.harrahshoosierpark.com.
