In a last-gasp effort to salvage at-large NCAA Tournament hopes, Indiana wilted down the stretch, falling 64-58 at Michigan State on Tuesday night at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.
IU sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis got in early foul trouble and was held to a season-low nine points, ending a season-long string of 24 straight games in double figures. Jackson-Davis also was visibly frustrated on the bench during the course of the game as Michigan State’s shading double-teams limited him to just five shot attempts. He scored his lone field goal early in the game on a putback to go 1-of-5 from the floor.
With Jackson-Davis checked out mentally, IU point guard Rob Phinisee tried to pick up the slack, finishing with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists. Indiana also put forth a spirited defensive effort, limiting the Spartans to 37.7 percent from the floor.
But Michigan State junior forward Aaron Henry took over the game down the stretch, scoring 12 straight points in close to a four-minute stretch in crunch time. After a Jackson-Davis free throw cut Michigan State’s lead to 53-52, Henry hit a big 3-pointer to extend Michigan State’s lead to 56-52. Then, off an Indiana turnover, Henry, a former Ben Davis High standout, backed down IU forward Race Thompson in the paint and hit a short jumper in the lane to put Michigan State up 58-52 with 1:15 left.
“Aaron Henry made some crucial plays late,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “We didn’t have a great matchup. He’s a great driver. To his credit, he made some great baskets there late and we didn’t. We didn’t convert the last three minutes from an offensive standpoint.”
Miller said he didn’t see Jackson-Davis being frustrated in the huddle. Jackson-Davis had scored a career-high 34 points in his previous meeting against Michigan State on Feb. 20.
“If you are asking about Trayce’s play on the floor, they did a much better job of not giving him as deep a catches,” Miller said. “He didn’t have an easy time once he did catch the ball just because of the overall bodies around the basket and it was a physical game. Both teams shoot 30 free throws. They called 45 personal fouls in the game so it wasn’t an easy game to play in.”
Henry finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Spartans (14-10, 8-10 Big Ten), who won for the fourth time in five games.
“They were going to him pretty much every time,” Phinisee said. “They had a lot of pin downs, and we didn’t really front the post like we should have. I feel like if we fronted the post we would have done better with him, limit his possessions.”
Indiana (12-13, 7-11 Big Ten) dropped its fourth straight and will now need to win the Big Ten Tournament in order to end its five-year NCAA Tournament drought. The Hoosiers close the regular season Saturday at rival Purdue.
IU struggled shooting throughout the game, going 32.7% from the field and 10 percent (2-of-20) from 3-point range.
“You’re going to have a hard winning on the road when you go 2 for 20 from 3,” Miller said. “Things aren’t going to open up inside the paint very much when you can’t bring them out. I didn’t we took very many bad shots in the game, and we’ve got to have a better opportunity next time out.”
It was a defensive struggle for both teams early. Indiana didn’t score its first field goal of the game until the 17:25 mark on a Jackson-Davis putback. Michigan State’s first field goal came on a 3-pointer from Brown at the 13:41 mark.
Down 4-0 early, Indiana went on an 11-3 run, going up 11-7 on a driving basket from freshman swingman Trey Galloway. But then, the foul trouble started for the Hoosiers. Thomspon picked up his second foul at the 11:35 mark. Jackson-Davis, after making a pair of free throws to put IU up 16-10, was whistled for his second foul with 6:47 remaining. Al Durham picked up two first half fouls and freshman Jordan Geronimo had three first half fouls.
Phinisee kept Indiana afloat with nine first half, including IU’s lone 3-pointer of the first half, which put the Hoosiers up 23-20. Indiana led 25-20 on a Thompson layup, but the Spartans closed the half on a 6-1 run. Josh Langford scored four points during the run, including a jumper with eight seconds left in the half tying the score at 26 at halftime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.