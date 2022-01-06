NORTH MANCHESTER -- The Anderson University women's basketball team got 20 points from Lexi Dellinger and another double-double from Payton Moore, but it wasn't enough to solve Manchester in a 71-56 road loss Wednesday.
The Ravens (5-7, 2-3 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) came in with four wins in their last five outings but had just seven players available in this one. Six played, with four logging more than 30 minutes on the court.
Hannah Lindsey led four Spartans in double figures with 21 points. Macy Miller added 20 points, and Miranda Bieghler and Bridget Nash added 13 each.
Former Shenandoah star Hillery Shepherd started for Manchester and finished with four points, five rebounds, five assists and one block in 31 minutes.
Former Anderson Prep star Madison Stamm had four rebounds, an assist and two steals in 22 minutes off the bench for the Spartans (6-5, 3-1), and former Shenandoah star Rachel Soden played six minutes off the bench.
Manchester was 27-of-34 at the free-throw line, while Anderson was 9-of-12.
The Ravens shot just 37.3% (22-of-59) from the field and were 3-of-14 from 3-point range.
Dellinger was 3-of-5 beyond the arc and finished with six rebounds, two assists and four steals to complement her team-high scoring total.
Moore had 11 points and 11 rebounds to record her fourth straight double-double and sixth of the season. She added two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
Former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor started for Anderson and finished with four points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal in 27 minutes.
The Ravens had 12 assists on 22 field goals.
Manchester shot 38% (19-of-50) overall and was 6-of-16 from 3-point range. The Spartans won the rebounding battle 40-34.
Anderson hosts Franklin (4-7, 2-2) on Saturday at 1 p.m. in O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
