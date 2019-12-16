Saturday was a special day for two groups of area athletes as Shenandoah and Alexandria squared off in a girls basketball game.
It wasn't special because Shenandoah won or because Raiders Kathryn Perry and Erikka Hill and Alexandria's Reece VanBlair had big games. None of those were surprising developments.
It was special because the ladies got the chance to play at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever.
For most, it was a once-in-a-lifetime type opportunity. It was a chance for the kids to play on the same floor, run out the same tunnel and dress in the same locker rooms as many of their heroes.
Steph Curry, Lebron James and Tamika Catchings are just a few of the greats who have played on the same floor Reiley Hiser and Stormie Fitch were running Saturday afternoon.
These are the games that the win and the loss are not the important results of the day. That comes later in the season on that floor when eight teams make their way through each of the IHSAA tournaments.
That's a business trip for a state championship, one Frankton, Lapel and Liberty Christian have made on the boys side in recent years.
No, this game, while it counted in the win-loss column for each team, was more about the girls getting a chance to play on the biggest of stages. It was an opportunity for moms and dads to take pictures and shoot some video of their daughter playing on a court with the Pacers' logo prominent at mid-court.
It seemed to me, win or lose, those girls had a ball. In pregame, most took a moment to look around and soak in the atmosphere. They could glance up and maybe catch a glimpse of themselves on the video board that hung high above the court.
Once the game was tipped off, however, it was back to business, and both teams played well with Shenandoah coming out on top.
Four area boys teams will get their own opportunity to take part in a day of basketball at BLF in two weeks when Frankton, Alexandria, Anderson and Shenandoah will each hit the Pacers' home court.
I hope these guys take a few minutes to enjoy the experience prior to the tip of their games. They need to pose for every silly photo their families want, like the Raiders did on the logo after Saturday's game or the way the Tigers did in the tunnel prior to warm-ups.
Those are the memories that last a lifetime, more than how many points they score or whether they win or lose this game.
Once the game starts, they can take it seriously. That's to be expected.
Several of these teams are entertaining ideas this will be just their first trip to BLF this season.
That will be the business trip, one that will have to be earned.
This time around, I hope they drink it in and enjoy the experience of playing what, for many of them, will be the biggest stage they'll ever play on.
