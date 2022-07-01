Seventy-five years ago racing started at what is now known as Anderson Speedway and the local racing facility is celebrating with two big nights of racing.
The 75-year celebration kicks off Saturday with eBay Motors 75-lap feature races for the Champion Racing Association Sportsman Late Models, Noble Wine & Spirit Thunder Cars, Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive and Vintage Wrench Ford Division.
Defending Anderson Speedway McGunegill Engine Performance Late Model champion Jeff Marcum won the first visit of the Sportsman Late Models at Anderson Speedway.
James Kirby III and his father Jimmy Kirby have won all five feature events in Thunder Car action.
There have been three different winners in Front Wheel Drive racing with Elliott McKinney, Chuck Cook and Terrill Willhoite scoring feature wins.
James Mikesell has won the first two Ford Division feature events with Jared Keller and Dawson West also visiting the Riley & Son Victory Lane.
Best Way Disposal is hosting Figure-8 racing presented by Community Hospital Anderson on Monday that will include the traditional fireworks display.
The Front Wheel Drive and Ford Division will be competing in Figure-8 action and the Thunder Roadsters will be racing on the oval.
As always, the popular School Bus and Trailer races will be in action at the cross-over in Figure-8 mayhem.
On Saturday qualifying starts at 6 p.m. And racing action at 7:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $13, $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 and children under 5 are admitted free.
Monday qualifying starts at 5:30 p.m. and racing action at 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $15, $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 and children under 5 are admitted free.