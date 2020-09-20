ANDERSON – It was a night of good and bad luck for several drivers at Anderson Speedway this weekend.
Johnny Magee led 95 laps of the Thunder Car 100-lap Star Financial feature before losing an engine that allowed Dustin Sapp to record the victory.
Sapp was able to hold off Shawn Cullen by .278 of a second for the victory, with Dylan Hoppes coming home in third.
Cullen only got back on the lead lap when Magee’s engine expired. Jameson Owens and Magee rounded out the top five.
“I had a couple of problems early in the race,” Sapp said in the Winner’s Circle. “I just tried to keep the car under me. I really don’t think I had anything for Magee.”
Sapp and Cullen twice made contact during the night while battling for position on Lap 40 and again on Lap 89.
It was a similar situation in the Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive feature where Ronnie Constant seemed poised to score his first feature victory.
Constant found himself in the lead after Trevor Lane tangled with the lapped cars of Douglas Smith and Terrill Willhoite.
On the restart, Trevin Henson -- running second -- got loose and made heavy contact with the Turn 1 wall.
When action resumed, Constant was able to open a gap on Kyle Tabor, but the driver making up ground was Shane Reed.
Reed moved into the second spot on Lap 16, and when Constant experienced an engine problem -- slowing dramatically -- Reed took the lead on the final lap.
“We tested here Friday, and the car was running really good,” Reed said of his first feature win. “I saw Ronnie slowing down and knew I had a chance for the win.”
Tabor finished second followed by Constant, Elliott McKinney and David Powell.
Good luck was with Doug Dugger in Thunder Roadster action after having to install a new axle following a practice incident.
With the car repaired, Dugger edged Chad Cory and Jason Powers during qualifying with only .145 of a second separating the top three.
Starting from the pole position, Dugger jumped into the lead, but on the opening lap Brad Kendall made contact with the Turn 2 wall.
Dugger took the lead over Cory and Powers when on Lap 14 Cory’s car lost a tire and he made contact with the back straight wall.
From that point, Dugger won by .322 of a second over Power with Austin Cory coming home in third.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.