ANDERSON — There will be fireworks on the track at Anderson Speedway and in the skies as the local track celebrates Independence Day.
The speedway will be hosting the traditional Best Way Disposal Figure 8 Madness on Saturday presented by the Anderson/Madison County Visitors Bureau and Jane Pauley Community Health Center with action starting at 7 p.m. with crossover action in several divisions.
No Figure 8 Madness night would be complete without the popular School Bus and Trailer Figure 8 races.
Normally the annual Trailer Figure-8 races attract more than 20 competitors with a variety of vehicles and decorated trailers.
The object of the race is to unhook the other competitors trailers or disable them in a way that knocks them from the race.
There is nothing quite like watching full sized school buses race two or three wide through the high-banked corners and race through the crossover.
The night is topped off by a fireworks display.
Bruce McFall and Elliott McKinney won the two Trailer Race features during Figure-8 Madness in 2019.
The Front Wheel Drive Division will be in Figure 8 action along with the Hart’s Auto Center Ford Division.
A year ago Nick Warner won the Front Wheel Drive feature Figure-8 event followed by Tylar Brown and Elliott McKinney.
The Thunder Car division will return to action for a 30-lap feature race on the high-banked quarter mile oval.
Josh Garr won the first Thunder Car feature with Nick Warner and Bill Overshiner rounding out the top three.
Adult tickets are $15, Kids (6-12) $5, ages 5 and under are free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.