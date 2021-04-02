The year was 1947 when Joe Helpling opened what was then known as Sun Valley Speedway to bring auto racing to Anderson.
This Saturday marks the 74th year Anderson Speedway will open for competition.
Three first-time champions will look to start the new season with a drive to make it two titles in a row.
Headlining the racing program is the Thunder Car division where Ron Phipps was crowned 2020 champion on the last night of competition.
Phipps topped Ronnie Rose by only four points, with Travis Lee another 42 points back in the closest championship fight at the Speedway.
Phipps claimed the championship through consistent runs in 2021, not winning a race. Rose took the checkered flag twice.
The Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive division also kicks off the 2021 season. Ronnie Constant captured the championship last year over Shane Reed.
It was also consistency that brought Constant his first title in a battle that went down to the last points race of the year.
The Thunder Roadsters will make their first appearance. Doug Dugger held off Chad Cory by 50 points to secure the title last year.
Both Dugger and Cory won three feature races in 2021 with the championship decided on the final night.
The Hart’s Auto Center Ford division rounds out opening night competition.
