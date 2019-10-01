FAIRMOUNT — Frankton senior Kate Sperry dominated early, and when the team needed points to hold off hard-charging Madison-Grant, she took over late.
With her efforts, Frankton now is in the driver’s seat for the school’s first Central Indiana Conference volleyball championship.
Sperry put away 22 kills and had seven aces, including four consecutively during a key service run, as Frankton topped Madison-Grant in four sets — 25-9, 25-14, 21-25, 25-14 — in a battle of conference unbeatens.
Frankton, 23-2 overall, is now 5-0 in the CIC with home matches with Oak Hill (12-8) and Mississinewa (12-12) remaining. Winning both matches will satisfy a big goal for coach Beth Sperry and her team.
“We’ve reached a lot of goals so far this year that we’re really happy about, but we’re not done yet,” Coach Sperry said. “The CIC is the big one.”
In the first two sets, there was little Frankton could do wrong.
Early it was Kate Sperry and fellow senior Gabby Carmack who did the damage for the Eagles. While the Frankton defense kept M-G (16-8) from scoring in its offense, the Eagles were efficient when they possessed the ball. Sperry finished the set with six kills and an ace, and Carmack added three kills and two blocks.
“We’ve been practicing hard on serve reception and passing the ball,” Coach Sperry said. “When we can pass the ball, we’re hard to stop.”
The one negative for the Eagles, and it could be a big one, came at the end of the opening set. Senior Audrey Cleek, second on the team in blocks and third in kills, went down at the net with an ankle injury and had to be helped off the court.
Freshman Adayna Key came off the bench and contributed three kills and two blocks in Cleek’s absence.
“I’ve dressed her a couple times. She’s had a couple reps here and there,” Coach Sperry said. “She’s a great athlete, tall and lanky. She puts up a great block, and I even got some offense out of her.”
The Eagles kept rolling through the second set behind Sperry. With the defense receiving serves and getting the ball to senior setter Aleyah Rastetter, she kept feeding Sperry, who kept coming through. She had 12 kills after the second set, with the Eagles seemingly in control.
But the Argylls battled back.
After scoring just a handful of points in its offense through two sets, most of its first 23 points came on hitting or service errors, M-G was finally able to muster an attack in the third.
They led at one point 20-8 and, although Frankton mounted a comeback, the Argylls held on to force a fourth set.
“I think sometimes we get in our own heads,” Coach Sperry said. “We had a few lapses and errors in passing, and we’ll let it get away from us. That’s something we cannot do.”
The fourth set was close as well, and with Frankton holding a slim 12-11 lead, it was Carmack who came up with the play that started the decisive run.
At the end of a long rally, an errant Argyll pass was too close to the net, and Carmack put it away for the two-point lead.
“Gabby had an amazing night,” Coach Sperry said. “We’ve been watching film, and we knew where we needed to put the ball. Gabby did that. I’m very happy with her performance.”
Carmack finished the night with six kills and two blocks.
That kill handed the serve to Kate Sperry, and by the time she showed she was human with a service error, she had served up seven straight points, including four consecutive aces, and the Eagles were not threatened again.
“I knew that we needed to gain a bigger lead so that we would be more comfortable. We were tight a little bit,” Kate Sperry said. “I needed to make sure that was happening when I was back there.”
Sperry and the Eagles will now focus on the final stretch run, including those two barriers to making some school history.
“We’ve had this goal for so long, and I think it’s about time we made it happen,” Kate Sperry said.
