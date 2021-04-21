Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.