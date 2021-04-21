BLUFFTON, Ohio -- Frankton's Patrick Spillman has been named the 2021 A.C. Burcky Award winner as Bluffton University's male athlete of the year.
A four-year starter on the men’s soccer team, Spillman played in 60 games, scored seven goals and made five assists during his college career despite being asked to play several positions. He is an Academic All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference honoree and earned a second-team Academic All-Ohio Award in 2019.
Off the field, Spillman is the treasurer of Bluffton’s chapter of the Student-Athletic Advisory Committee, is a game-day commentator for Bluffton basketball and football and develops podcasts for Bluffton’s student-driven media platform “The Wit.” He serves as a student ambassador and works in Bluffton’s business office.
“Pat leads naturally by example, never seeks nor is driven by personal recognition and is always prepared to put the welfare of the team above his own personal goals and objectives. In doing so, he sent a contagious message to his teammates that the ‘team’ came before the individual,” Bluffton men's soccer coach Robert Richardson said. “In my career as a collegiate coach, Pat is truly one of the most outstanding young men I have had the good fortune to work with.”
Frankton doesn't offer a soccer program, but Spillman was a part of the Eagles' 2017 boys basketball state championship team.
The son of J.R. and Michelle Spillman, he is a business administration and sport management double major.
The Burcky Award is named for the late professor of physical education and coach who served Bluffton from 1922-68. A.C. Burcky was inducted into the NAIA Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962. In 1970, the A.C. Burcky addition to Founders Hall was dedicated in his honor.
