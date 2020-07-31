ANDERSON -- Although it has proven to be an unusual year because of the coronavirus pandemic, it is giving Sprint car teams added opportunities to prepare for the 72nd running of the Pay Less Little 500.
Anderson Speedway will host a 125-lap sprint car race Saturday that is the last chance for teams to work on their Little 500 set-up.
Normally the Little 500 is contested on the Saturday before Memorial Day, but because of the pandemic, the race has been moved to Labor Day weekend.
Tyler Roahrig will seek his fourth consecutive sprint car victory on the famed high-banked quarter-mile oval.
Roahrig won the Glen Niebel and Tony Elliott classics in 2019 and won the Niebel Classic earlier this year.
He will be challenged by three-time Little 500 champion Kody Swanson and his Nolen Racing teammate, Shane Hollingsworth.
The field of top competitors include: Bobby Santos III, multi-time sprint car winner at Anderson Speedway Aaron Pierce, Caleb and Dakoda Armstrong, Kyle O’Gara and Travis Welpott.
Joining the sprint cars on the racing program are the Day Transportation Mel Kenyon Midget Series, where local driver Colin Grissom is the point leader.
The Vore’s Welding and Steel Street Stocks and Thunder Roadsters will also be in action.
Andrew Teepe is the most recent winner in Street Stock competition, and Doug Dugger will seek his third consecutive win in the Thunder Roadster division.
Qualifying takes place at 6:30 p.m. with racing action at 8.
Adult admission price is $15, $5 for children between the ages of 5 and 12 and children under 5 are admitted free.
