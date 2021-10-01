ANDERSON – Anderson Speedway has been a driving force behind the rebirth of non-wing pavement sprint car racing in Indiana, and that tradition continues Saturday with the sixth running of the Tony Elliott Classic.
The speedway hosts the annual Pay Less Little 500 in May along with the Glen Niebel Classic and Tony Elliott Classic on an annual basis.
The annual Paint the Night Pink sponsored by CB Fabricating and The Herald Bulletin will see another driver hoping to win the Classic named for the former Little 500 competitor and USAC champion.
There have been four different winners in the first five Tony Elliott Classics with Tyler Roahrig, the 2021 Little 500 champion, looking for his third victory in the Classic.
Other winners include Aaron Pierce, Kody Swanson and the 2020 winner Bobby Santos III.
The entry list includes Roahrig, Santos, Caleb Armstrong, Dalton Armstrong, Jacob McElfresh, Travis Welpott and Brian Gerster.
For the second time this year, the track is hosting a 75-lap event for pavement midgets. Kyle O’Gara won the rain-shortened event earlier this year.
The Day Transportation Mel Kenyon Midgets will be in action. Dameron Taylor was the most recent winner.
The series has produced four different winners this season on the high-banked quarter-mile oval with Ayrton Houk, Kameron Gladish and Colin Grissom all visiting the Riley & Sons Victory Lane.
The racing program includes Thunder Roadsters and the Legends Division.
Qualifying is set for 4:30 p.m. with racing at 6. Adults tickets are $15, tickets for children are $5 and children 5 and under are admitted free.
