ANDERSON —Indiana’s top 3-year-old trotters and 2-year-old colt pacers wrapped up their preliminary rounds of Indiana Sires Stakes action at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Thursday.
The evening served as a preview of what to expect for next week’s Hoosier Champions Night. Two divisions for the sophomore trotters of both sexes highlighted the 14-race card as they brought the curtain down and completed the eighth and final round of their preliminary Indiana Sires Stakes action. The 2-year-old pacing colts completed their sixth and final preliminary round.
All of the evening’s winners stamped their tickets to compete for next week’s season-culminating $2 million Hoosier Champions Night on Oct. 15.
Trainer Melanie Wrenn sent two horses postward and scored a training double in stakes action.
Shirley Goodness and Peter Wrenn converted a pocket trip into a 1:53 score over the heavily favored Swift Swanda and Trace Tetrick in the opening division for 3-year-old trotting fillies. The 1:53 clocking was a new lifetime best for the daughter of Swan For All and Stirling Debutant. Shirley Goodness has won nine of 20 lifetime starts for owners Bill Beechy, Bradley Maxwell and Kenneth Frieder.
Team Wrenn found the winner’s circle once again in stakes action a little later on in the program with the 3-year-old trotting colt and heavily favored Swingforthefences. Utilizing a gate-to-wire effort, Swingforthefences stopped the timer in 1:53.2 and equaled his lifetime best. Swingforthefences is owned in partnership by David McDuffee and L&L Devisser LLC.
Divisional leader Brookview Bolt turned in an impressive effort of his own to capture the second division of the stakes action for 3-year-old trotting colts and geldings. With regular pilot Sam Widger in the bike, Brookview Bolt employed a :27.4 closing quarter to track down his rivals and score in 1:54.3 by four lengths. Trained by Ron Burke and owned by Burke Racing, Knox Services, J&T Silva Purnel&Libby and Weaver Bruscemi, Brookview Bolt has won eight of 13 outs this season.
The other $47,500 divisional winner for 3-year-old trotting fillies was Queen of All and John DeLong springing the slight upset. Paying $17 to win, Queen Of All also utilized a pocket-sitting trip to score in a new lifetime best of 1:54. Trained by Doug Rideout, the daughter of Swan For All and Ecstatic is owned by Julie Rideout, Peter Schmucker and Glider Stables.
DeLong had four winners on the program, and his other stakes winner came behind Thunder Country in the second division for 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings.
Finding late racing room up the inside and using a 26.2 closing quarter, Thunder Country found the wire first and stopped the timer in 1:51.2. Trained by Michelle Finn and owned by Ervin Wickey, the gelded son of Rockin Image and Happy Feet Too recorded his third lifetime victory from 14 starts.
Gentle Giant turned in a decisive effort to go gate-to-wire in the opening division of the stakes action for 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings. With Tetrick in the bike for trainer Brian Brown, Gentle Giant stopped the timer in a new lifetime best of 1:50.4. Owned by Country Club Acres & Acadia Farms, J Sbrocco and In The Gym & Lombardo Racing, the son of Jk Endofanera and Miss Liz has won two of nine lifetime starts.
The top-10 point earners from each division will be showcased in the $250,000 Indiana Sires Stakes Super Finals on Oct. 15. The fields and post positions for the Super Finals will be drawn Tuesday.
