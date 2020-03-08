INDIANAPOLIS — While her time as a Jet was brief, the impact Madison Stamm had on the Anderson Prep girls basketball program was strong.
And her performance for APA received some statewide attention.
Stamm represented APA on Sunday in the Hoosier Basketball Magazine Senior Girls Top 60 workout, held at Heritage Christian.
The event includes participating in drills run by coaches from around the state and playing scrimmages with some of the very best players in the state. Stamm is the first girls player from APA to participate in the annual event, which this year included Miss Basketball frontrunners Madison Layden from Northwestern and Sydney Parrish of Hanmilton Southeastern. This is the 39th year for the event.
The 60 players were selected by coaches from the original list of the top 100 seniors from across the state. Addie Gardner of Frankton and Aubree Dwiggins of Pendleton Heights were the only other area players in the top 100.
While the nature of the event may not have differed too much from her AAU experience, that did not allay the early nerves for Stamm, who will continue her basketball career next season at Manchester.
But seeing a few familiar faces helped calm those anxious feelings.
“Luckily, my friend (Sydnee Perry) from Mount Vernon was here, and we linked up right away,” Stamm said. “Once me and her were together, we started calming down right away.”
In her three scrimmages, each of which were eight-minute, running clock periods, Stamm had two rebounds, two assists and a steal and knocked down one of her two 3-point attempts.
Her presence impressed her coach for the day, Triton Central’s Bryan Hughes.
“What I liked about her was that she was very polite, a great teammate who talked to everybody,” said Hughes, who guided his team to an undefeated season until falling to eventual Class 2A champion Linton-Stockton at semistate. “On the court, she knew her job with that group and did it very well. Very talented and impressive young lady.”
All Stamm did after transferring from Mount Vernon prior to her junior year was average 15.5 points and 8.9 rebounds over her 45 games with the Jets. She teamed up with fellow seniors Savannah Prewett and Tommya Davis to lift APA to a program-best 14 wins this season.
Jessica Hornocker was her coach at APA, and she said Stamm’s impact was felt not only tangibly with her on-court production but also in her quiet leadership.
“A lot of times we talk about impact statistically, and that’s great,” Hornocker said. “But Madi’s impact was more than statistical. Her knowledge of basketball and her ability to work hard, but she wanted others to get better and push themselves by her presence. She’s not a vocal leader or a barker. ... She just did what needed to be done, just her presence lifted the level of our team.”
Stamm hopes her impact will be felt even after she moves on.
“I feel like I’ve inspired other little girls to go as far as I have,” she said. “I wish I was at APA for all four years. I feel like I would have been able to accomplish even more.”
