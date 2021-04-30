MIDDLETOWN — With the game still hanging in the balance and her team holding a three-run lead, Alexandria pitcher Madisyn Standridge found herself in a little fourth inning jam Friday night at Shenandoah.
Her approach in that situation was simply not to worry about the runners on base. Her team’s bats would have her back no matter what happened.
“I was just thinking that the runners didn’t really matter because we were going to hit when we came back in,” Standridge said. “Even if they did score, even if they took the lead, I knew we were going to hit, so I wasn’t worried.”
She had little reason to be worried.
Standridge escaped that jam with three straight strikeouts on her way to 11 for the game, and the Tigers batted around in the fifth and sixth innings on their way to an 18-2 rout of an injury-riddled Shenandoah team.
“She kind of gets into the moments where it gets ahead of her, and she’s not used to pitching the whole game,” Alex coach Sarah Almack said. “(She) just has to focus on throwing strikes.”
The primary pitcher for Almack is Kendall Parker, who got the night off after pitching nine innings in a 1-0 loss to Oak Hill the night before. To rebound from that defeat and put 18 runs on the board was a good sign for the Tigers.
“It wasn’t that we weren’t hitting the ball last night, we were just hitting it right to them,” Almack said.
The Tigers scored first in the second inning after the first two batters reached on a walk and hit batsman. Standridge drove home the first run with a single, and Parker followed with an RBI groundout against Raiders starter Kaylin Nolen.
Nolen has been nursing back pain related to a kidney issue, which flared up and she was unable to continue after two innings. The Tigers scored two runs off reliever Emma Whittenburg, one in the third on an RBI single by Alliyah Standridge and one in the fourth on an RBI single by Emma Smith.
In the bottom of the inning, Madisyn Standridge issued a leadoff walk to Meg Stanley and Alyssa Allen followed with a bunt single. Stanley executed a delayed steal of third and Allen then stole second. Standridge then struck out Elise Boyd, Kenedi Helms and Whittenburg in succession to escape the threat.
Alexandria (13-3) then sent nine batters to the plate and parlayed three walks into six runs on only two hits.
With one out Anzlee Thomas walked, Cali Humphries reached on a fielder’s choice — Thomas beat the throw to second — and Ashlynn Duckworth walked to load the bases. Madisyn Standridge singled one run in, Parker walked to force in another and Kaitlyn Bair drove in a run on a fielder’s choice grounder.
After Bair scored on a wild pitch, Smith homered to left field to cap the inning.
Smith added a second home run in the sixth — on the first pitch after Bair hit a long blast to left center — to cap a perfect 5-of-5 day after entering the game hitting .486 for the season.
“Honestly, I’m just picking out my best pitch,” Smith, the team’s catcher, said. “At the start of the season, I wasn’t hitting my best I was just up there to hit. Now, I’m waiting on my perfect pitch to hit and that’s what I saw tonight.”
Madisyn Standridge added an RBI double in an eight-run sixth and finished 3-of-3 and reached base in all five plate appearances with three RBI.
Shenandoah (7-6) had won three of their last four games, but have numerous players battling injuries, including Nolen, Whittenburg, Allen, Lohrey, Starlight Forshey and senior pitcher Brooklyn Brantlinger, who has not pitched this season.
Lohrey finished Friday’s game in her first pitching appearance in four years.
“We did what we could do and girls stepped up and played new positions,” Raiders coach Allison Merritt said. “I told the girls, ‘So what, that game’s over, get ready for the next one.’”
