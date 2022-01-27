FAIRMOUNT — In its final regular season home game, Madison-Grant took a moment to celebrate its girls basketball seniors who have been so valuable to first-year coach Drew Mosson and have already clinched a winning season.
But a visiting four-year starter swept into town, stole the show and made off with a milestone and a victory.
Jada Stansberry scored 30 points — including the 1,000th of her career — and led Alexandria to a 44-25 win over the Argylls in the regular season finale for both teams.
Stansberry, who estimates over half her points have come directly off her defense, had eight steals Thursday night, and four of those led directly to layups. She had three defensive rebounds and scored in transition each time. Not a pure outside shooter nor able to dominate at the rim — Stansberry is 5-foot-4 — she has had to earn this milestone.
“If anyone ever stole a thousand points, it was Jada Stansberry,” Alex coach Mickey Hosier said. “A lot of her points the last four years have been her stealing it from everybody and going down and making layups.”
“It feels really good, and I’ve had a lot of good teammates who have helped me through the years,” Stansberry said. “I’ve put a lot of work into it. My defense means a lot to me. Without it, who knows where I would be?”
Her defensive intensity — she averages 6.5 steals per game — is the jumping off point for the Tigers’ defense as well. Stansberry as well as Ally Honeycutt (five steals) and freshman Jacklynn Hosier (four steals) harassed the Argylls into committing 24 turnovers.
“We definitely feed off of Jada,” Coach Hosier said. “When she’s not getting those steals and runouts, it’s more difficult for us to win. I told our girls, no one has really done this to Madison-Grant. They’ve played a lot of close games.”
After spotting the Argylls the first five points, Alexandria (17-5) took the lead for good on one of Stansberry’s steals and layups as the Tigers responded with an 11-point run of their own. The lead grew to nine at halftime as Stansberry drove the lane to beat the buzzer.
The Tigers seized absolute control in the third quarter after M-G senior Azmae Turner converted a three-point play to pull the Argylls within 24-16. Stansberry scored the next six points, including number 1,000, to send the Tigers to the fourth quarter up by 15. She continued the run with the first two scores of the fourth quarter, and Alex was able to maintain a 19-point advantage through much of the final period.
Madison-Grant (12-10) was led by Turner’s 11 points and seven rebounds while Maddy Moore scored seven points and Daya Greene handed out six assists. The Argylls will play next Friday in the semifinals of Sectional 39 at Eastbrook, regarded as one of the toughest brackets in the state. They will play the winner of the first-round game between top-five teams Eastbrook and Winchester.
“I think we’ll have a good week of practice preparing for whoever it may be,” Mosson said. “We get to practice at Eastbrook (on) Saturday — that will be a lot of shooting — and by Tuesday we’ll figure out who we’re going to have, and we’ll do our best to prepare to put ourselves in a position to get an upset.”
In Sectional 40 at Lapel, Alexandria will face Central Indiana Conference rival Frankton on Tuesday in a rematch of last year’s sectional title game.
“It’s not one of those things where we have to do a million hours of preparation because we know each other so well,” Hosier said.
For Stansberry, she was glad to put the milestone behind her prior to the postseason and have herself focused solely on Frankton.
“It was stressful with the season coming down to sectional,” she said. “Now, I’ve got this done and I go play basketball and worry about sectional.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.