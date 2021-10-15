ANDERSON — Harrah’s Hoosier Park will offer its richest night of racing this season Friday with the annual Hoosier Champions Night.
With purses topping the $2 million mark, the 2021 Indiana Sires Stakes program will culminate with the $250,000 Indiana Sires Stakes Super Finals. The star-studded 15-race card will showcase the best trotters and pacers in the state of Indiana and provide an exciting conclusion to the 2021 Indiana stakes season.
The Indiana Sires Stakes Super night will be the richest night offered in the Indiana Sires Stakes program featuring eight $250,000 finals. The 2- and 3-year-olds competing in the super finals have accumulated points throughout the season based on performance in the previous legs, and the top point earners have earned the right to seek glory in the finals. Complimenting the program will be four divisions for the aged competitors, each carrying a purse of $70,000.
The super finals will start in the third race on the program with a field of 10 2-year-old pacing fillies. Divisional leader Lorraine Smoke and James Yoder will start from the second tier in Post 10. The daughter of JK Endofanera and Rebid is also trained and co-owned by Yoder and has won two of 12 starts while bankrolling $126,930 this season.
Yoder will also send out the 4-5 morning line choice, Fulfullnmydestiny, in the super final for 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings from Post 7. Fulfullnmydestiny has won five of eight starts this season and is currently riding a five-race win streak.
The super final for 2-year-old trotting colts will feature an exciting match-up between divisional heavyweights Dover In Motion and Ponda Adventure. Both colts have only one loss this season. Dover In Motion will play the role of morning line favorite and will start from the coveted rail position with Ricky Macomber Jr. in the bike. Ponda Adventure will start from Post 5 with regular pilot Trace Tetrick in the sulky.
The sophomore pacing filly sensation Hot Mess Express will put her undefeated streak on the line facing nine other rivals in the super final for 3-year-old pacing fillies in Race 10 on the program. Trained by Tony Alagna and driven by John DeLong, the daughter of Panther Hanover and My Heart Was True has won 10 of 12 starts this season, is undefeated in Indiana Sires Stakes action and will start from Post 3 as the 1-5 morning line choice.
In addition to the exciting races on the track, there will also be a multitude of activities for racing fans to enjoy off the track. Harrah’s Hoosier Park and the Indiana Standardbred Association have once again partnered to offer numerous giveaways and activities throughout the evening, including a cocktail reception for owners with horses racing in the super finals. The cocktail reception will be held in the Top of the Park room from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Beginning at 5 p.m., the first 500 guests to register at a trackside promotional kiosk will receive a free Hoosier Champions cooler backpack. Ten lucky racing fans will win a $250 megabet.
The first race will line up behind the gate at 6:30 p.m.
