The area has produced a myriad of memorable track and field performances over the last 10 years, as evidenced by the 18 individuals that follow. All of these athletes were either a THB Track Athlete of the Year, posted podium finishes at the state finals or, in many cases, they did both.
With Pendleton Heights record-setting pole vaulter Ellie McCardwell remaining high above the competition, here is the THB Sports Track and Field Team of the Decade for the 2010s.
Jalin Beard, Anderson (2010-11, 2013) — In 2011, as a sophomore, Beard took home three sectional first-place prizes in the 100- and 200-meter races as well as the long jump. After taking his junior year off, Beard returned as a senior and qualified for the state finals in the long jump with a runner-up finish at regional, earning THB Sports Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year
Alex Buck, Pendleton Heights (2013-16) — Buck capped her brilliant high school career by winning the 3,200 meters at the 2016 state track finals. She was named the 2016 THB Sports Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year and went on to run at New Mexico before transferring to Ohio State.
Luke Combs, Lapel (2017-19) — In making his second straight 1,600 meters finals, Combs earned the 2019 THB Sports Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year award. As a sophomore, Combs placed 12th in the event but placed third when he returned as a junior, the best state track finals finish by a Lapel boys athlete.
Kiawna Cottrell, Pendleton Heights (2011-14) — The 2014 THB Sports Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year, Cottrell qualified for the state track finals in three events and placed in the top-five in all three. She was runner-up in the 400 meters and placed fifth in both the 200 meters and the long jump. Cottrell went on to run at Purdue Fort Wayne.
Derrick Dabney, Anderson (2010-12) — A two-time 2012 state finals qualifier, Dabney was the 2012 THB Sports Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year. He placed 23rd in the 110-meter hurdles and 11th in the 300-meter hurdles. He went on to play basketball at St. Francis.
Kalyn Davis, Anderson (2010-12) — Davis earned THB Sports Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year in both 2011 and 2012 after multiple state finals appearances. As a junior, Davis qualified in the high jump, 400 meters and as part of Anderson’s 4x400 relay team and, as a senior, qualified in the 110-meter hurdles and placed 11th in the high jump. Davis continued her track career at Indiana State.
Nathan Hendershot, Pendleton Heights (2010) — Hendershot’s 2010 THB Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year award completed a three-season sweep during the school year, after he also won the award for cross country and basketball. At the 2010 state finals, Hendershot placed second in the 800 meters and helped the Arabians 4x800 relay team place fifth. He went on to a successful running career at Samford after beginning his college journey at Clemson.
Derrick Hill, Highland (2010) — Described by Highland track coach Cary House, as “…the greatest athlete Highland’s ever had,” Hill placed in a tie for seventh at the state track finals in the high jump in 2010. He went on to compete for Vincennes before transferring to Western Kentucky.
Erikka Hill, Shenandoah (2018-19) — Hill was dominant in 2019, never losing a shot put competition on her way to the state championship and winning the 2019 THB Sports Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year Award and the 2019 THB Sports Girls Athlete of the Year honor. After winning her second straight sectional, the sophomore won the state championship with a school-record throw of 44-foot-2, beating her nearest competitor by 8 inches.
Parker Jones, Pendleton Heights (2014-17) — Also the IHSAA Mental Attitude Award winner at the 2017 state track finals, Jones earned that year’s THB Sports Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year Award. In his senior year, Jones won three regional championships and placed fifth in the 1,600 — his second straight top-five state finish in the event — and was second in the 800, by just .02 of a second. He is continuing his athletic career at Notre Dame.
Kaylee Lane, Elwood (2016-19) — An all-around athlete, the 2019 Girls Johnny Wilson Award winner dominated her era in the 400 meters for Elwood. She was a three-time sectional and four-time Madison County champion in the event and qualified for the state finals in both 2018 and 2019 and setting school records at the state meet in both the 200 and 400 meters, earning an eighth-place finish in the latter. Lane has continued her career at Southern Indiana, where she owns the school records in the 200 and 400.
Marisa Marshall, Pendleton Heights (2015-18) — Marshall lived up to her athletic potential in 2018, earning that year’s THB Sports Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year. She won three Madison County championships in 2018, took home a regional title in the high jump and placed seventh in the event at the state finals. Marshall has continued her career at Indiana State.
Ellie McCardwell, Pendleton Heights (2010) — McCardwell opened the decade with her second straight state championship in the pole vault and her third straight THB Sports Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year award. She also won two straight Gatorade Indiana Girls Track Athlete of the Year Awards, and her state finals pole vault record (set in 2009) of 13-foot-6.25 still stands. She went on to compete at Stanford, where she ranks second in school history in both the indoor and outdoor pole vault.
Eli Pancol, Pendleton Heights (2017-18) — After a fourth-place regional finish in the high jump, Pancol qualified for the 2018 state finals and placed third, earning his second All-Decade appearance. He was also a part of the PH 4x400 relay team that placed 11th that year and is now a sophomore wide receiver for the Duke football team.
Patience Sakeuh, Pendleton Heights (2017-19) — At the 2019 Ben Davis track regional, Sakeuh earned the long jump championship and qualified for the state finals in the 100-meter hurdles (third place) and 300 hurdles (second place). She earned fourth place in the 100-meter hurdles at the state meet, her third straight year at the state finals. She will continue her running career at Taylor.
Plenseh-Tay Sakeuh, Lapel (2012-15) — The 2015 THB Sports Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year posted podium finishes in both hurdles events that year at the state track finals, including setting the standard for Lapel girls athletes. After posting the fastest 100-meter preliminary run, an early bobble cost her and she finished eighth before coming home fourth in the 300 meters later in the day. She was All-State twice and continued her career at Taylor, where she was an NAIA All-American.
DaMarcus Watkins, Liberty Christian (2012-15) — Watkins graduated holding six LC track and field records and was the school’s first state track finals qualifier. In finishing 12th in the 2015 high jump, Watkins earned that year’s THB Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year Award.
Jaien Webster, Anderson (2015-18) — Webster was both a sectional and regional champion before earning a runner-up finish in the 110-meter hurdles at the state finals. He earned both the 2018 THB Sports Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year and the overall Boys Athlete of the Year at the Inaugural THB Sports Awards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.