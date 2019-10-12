FRANKLIN – Freshman quarterback Tyson Harley threw for 479 yards and four touchdowns, but Anderson University dropped its second straight Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference contest Saturday, 49-35 at Franklin.
The Ravens (3-3, 1-2 HCAC) trailed 42-7 with 6:53 remaining in the third quarter before the offense sprung to life.
Reggie Lipscomb scored on a 1-yard run, and Harley tossed a 1-yard scoring pass to Elijah Crowe to cut the deficit to 42-21 with 4:41 left in the period and give AU some hope.
But Franklin (3-3, 2-1) answered with a 13-play, 73-yard drive capped by a 3-yard touchdown run by Payton Healy to put the game away with 9:38 remaining.
Healy rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, and the Grizzlies also got 119 yards and one score on 19 attempts from Austin Grunden.
Franklin quarterback Braden Smith finished 18-of-30 for 202 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed seven times for 65 yards and a score.
Harley threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Phenol Williams to get the Ravens on the board with 9:08 left in the second quarter after the Grizzlies scored the first 21 points.
Harley also hit Williams for an 11-yard touchdown with 3:24 remaining in the game and found Alex Barnett from 38 yards out for the final score with 14 seconds left.
Harley finished 37-of-57 and did not throw an interception. AU finished with just 5 rushing yards on 17 carries.
The Ravens host Rose-Hulman for homecoming next week.
BALL STATE 29, EASTERN MICHIGAN 23
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Drew Plitt scored on a 1-yard run with 11:36 remaining and tossed a 2-point conversion pass to tight end Riley Miller to complete Ball State’s come-from-behind win.
Plitt’s score capped an 11-play, 61-yard drive that gave the Cardinals (3-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) their first lead and clinched the team’s second consecutive road victory.
Plitt completed 23 of 32 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns. But Caleb Huntley was the day’s star, rushing for 154 yards on 29 carries.
Eastern Michigan (3-3, 0-1) led 17-7 on a 52-yard field goal by Chad Ryland with 5:27 remaining in the first half. Ball State’s comeback began with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Plitt to Yo’Heinz Tyler to cut the score to 17-14 at the half.
Mike Glass scored on a 1-yard run to push the Eagles’ lead to nine at the start of the third quarter, but Plitt answered with a 46-yard touchdown pass to Justin Hall.
Hall was the Cardinals’ leading receiver with 11 catches for 109 yards. Former Shenandoah star Cody Rudy had one reception for 2 yards.
Ball State hosts Toledo next week for homecoming.
INDIANA STATE 20, WESTERN ILLINOIS 10
TERRE HAUTE — Kurt Wilderman threw two touchdown passes to Dakota Caton, and Indiana State came from behind by scoring 20 unanswered second-half points to beat winless Western Illinois.
Tied at 10, Wilderman hit Caton on a 6-yard pass for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, and Jerry Nunez iced it with a 32-yard field goal.
Connor Sampson hit Jared Drake on a 23-yard TD pass, and Nathan Erickson kicked a 38-yard field goal for a 10-0 Leathernecks’ halftime lead after Herschel Blankenship recovered a fumble on a punt return at the Sycamores’ 18.
Wilderman threw a 3-yard TD pass to Caton, and, after Michael Thomas intercepted a pass by Sampson, Nunez tied it at 10 with a 20-yard field goal.
Wilderman was 10-of-12 for 74 yards for the Sycamores (3-3, 1-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference)
Sampson was 15-of-34 for 102 yards and an interception for the Leathernecks (0-6, 0-2).
