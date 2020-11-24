ANDERSON — Alexandria started briskly and then steadily pulled away from Anderson Prep in the second half Tuesday in the boys basketball opener for both squads.
The Tigers put up 24 points in the first quarter and forced the Jets into 12 turnovers over that span to win the contest 70-47.
Alexandria used quick hands and feet to make controlling the basketball for very long hazardous for the home team.
“I think that’s the way we have to play,” said Alex coach Marty Carroll. “We’re not as good as we were last year, but I think we’re quicker.”
Many of the miscues by the Jets were steals and not just errant passes.
“We need to work on pass and catch,” said APA coach Corey Scott. “I played under coach Everett Gates, and we heard that a lot. We don’t have a lot of basketball playing experience, and we’ve got to get better.”
The Jets regained their footing in the second quarter, going from a 24-8 deficit at the end of the first to cutting the Tigers’ lead to six twice in the second period. APA trailed just 39-31 at halftime.
In the second half, APA had 20 turnovers and Alexandria half that many as the visitors continued to put a little bit more space between the two teams for most of the rest of the game.
Senior Jagger Orick was very good at both ends. He scored 26 points, and that was double the next highest point total for either team. He also was among the leaders in steals and deflections.
“I thought Jagger and (Kole) Stewart both played pretty well,” said Carroll. “Kole is really our only consistent outside shooter.”
Stewart hit three of his team’s four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Sophomore Braxton Pratt scored 10, missing just one shot all night.
Neither team did much damage from long range. The Jets had just a trio of 3-pointers go down, two of them by sophomore Ben Scott. He, along with Jack Scott and Jeffrey Langford, each scored 10 points to pace APA.
“We’re going to have to get a lot more out of our upperclassmen than we got tonight,” said Coach Scott. “But the most important thing tonight is that we got to play. We’ve got some kids from our soccer team, and they are playing like every game could be their last, and you can’t play like that.”
The Jets won the rebounding battle 40-25, with Jack Scott getting 10 boards and Langford seven.
“We’ve got some good rebounders,” said Coach Scott. “We’ve been pounding that into them for the past several years. Now if we start pounding into them about pass and catch, maybe we’ll also get good at that.”
Alexandria will host Liberty Christian on Saturday night for its next scheduled contest. Anderson Prep is at Lakeview Christian on Dec. 1.
