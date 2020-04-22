BLOOMINGTON -- Former Indiana University right guard Simon Stepaniak grew up in suburban Cincinnati as a Bengals fan.
But he’s not particular about which team calls his name during the NFL Draft. He’s just looking for an opportunity.
Stepaniak will watch the NFL Draft with his family in Hamilton, Ohio, hoping to follow in a line of recent IU offensive linemen selected. Last year, guard Wes Martin, a fellow Ohioan, was taken in the fourth round by the Washington Redskins after a strong performance at IU’s Pro Day.
Martin bench pressed 225 pounds 38 times at IU’s Pro Day. Stepaniak came close to breaking that mark, bench pressing 225 pounds 37 times at the NFL Combine.
The bench press was the only activity Stepaniak could take part in because he’s rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered the week of Gator Bowl practices last December. Stepaniak said he’s ahead of schedule in rehab and expects to be fully cleared for football activities by the summer. He said he received a clean bill of health from teams during the Combine.
"All the medical staffs checked out my body, and they were pleased,” Stepaniak said. “There's no hesitation or anything like that. They all believe it's going to be a nice, clean recovery.”
In its draft analysis, NFL.com projects Stepaniak as a possible late-round selection based on his run blocking ability. Stepaniak was an honorable mention all-Big Ten selection in 2019, making 10 starts at right guard and one start at left guard.
“Burly and strong with the ability to play either guard position in a gap-scheme attack, he's productive on double teams and combo blocks,” the analysis read. “Stepaniak comes off the ball and into opponents with some pop when he's singled up, and he's a nasty block finisher, but he may not have enough length for NFL-block sustain.”
Stepaniak has spoken with a handful of teams before the draft, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and the hometown Bengals. He’s trying to show teams he’s capable of picking up multiple positions on the offensive line based on his football IQ.
“They know that physical side is going to be there,” Stepaniak said. “The brain and knowledge side of the game is always there and just continuing to get better.”
IU has had at least one player taken in each NFL Draft since 2014. But with IU’s Pro Day canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has created a different set of challenges for this year’s Hoosier draft hopefuls.
Stepaniak was the only player from IU invited to the Combine.
Senior wide receiver Nick Westbrook took part in the East-West Shrine game in January, while linebacker Reakwon Jones has been training in Colorado and Florida since the season ended. Both are longshots to get picked in the draft, but could get invited to NFL training camps as undrafted free agents.
Last year, former IU offensive lineman Brandon Knight made the Dallas Cowboys' roster out of training camp as an undrafted free agent.
“I have full confidence that we have guys in this class that are going to get opportunities to go play in the NFL, whenever they get drafted or taken as a free agent,” IU football coach Tom Allen said. “As I told them, you just need one team to believe in you, one team to give you a chance. And when they do, you show you belong. I feel confident we'll have some guys that'll have that opportunity.”
