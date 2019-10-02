CHICAGO – Penn State men’s basketball coach Tom Chambers has reason to feel confident heading into the 2019-20 season.
“For the first time in our tenure at Penn State,” Chambers said at Big Ten men’s basketball media day Wednesday. “We have an experienced team.”
The Nittany Lions return six juniors and seniors, including preseason All-Big Ten first-team senior forward Lamar Stevens, from a team that finished 14-18 and 7-13 in the conference last season.
The 6-foot-8, 230-pound Stevens, who averaged 19.9 points and 7.7 rebounds last season as a junior, could have left for the NBA draft but opted to return for his senior season.
“I’m surrounded by great people, great teammates, great coaches,” Stevens said. “We’ve developed a great relationship, and that just wasn’t something I was ready to let go of yet. I see the vision for this team, and if I didn’t believe in coach or my teammates I wouldn’t have come back, but I did.”
Chambers praised Stevens for his decision to return.
“Lamar has a belief in the guys in that locker room,” Chambers said. “It's powerful. That's a leader. That's a pioneer. It's an outlier. And for Penn State, we need guys like that.”
Many preseason magazines project Penn State to finish ninth or 10th in the league, but Stevens said the Nittany Lions have higher goals.
“We’re a top-five team in the league at least, and I think that we just take that as a little motivation,” Stevens said. “We’re picked ninth, and we use it for motivation to prove what we’re actually capable of.”
Asked why he believes Penn State is a top-five team, Stevens responded: “It’s our depth. We have so many guys who could play, win us games, have huge impacts on the game in so many different ways, that’s going to help us win. That’s what I think separates this team from all of the other teams I’ve been a part of.”
Penn State must show it can overcome the loss of the scoring backcourt combo of Josh Reaves and Rasir Bolton. But Chambers otherwise feels good about the makeup of his team.
“We have more answers than questions, and for me that's a luxury, an absolute luxury,” Chambers said. “Our schedule is difficult, just like last year, and that's the way we want it. It presents opportunities for us to get better and put us in position to be the most successful team that we can be by the end of the year.”
