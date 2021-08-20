MIDDLETOWN — Jake Stilwell isn’t intimidated by the tradition of success for Shenandoah football.
No, he’s appreciative.
“The great thing about that is they have that (winning tradition),” said Stilwell, the Raiders’ first-year coach. “It’s not like there needs to be a culture change or anything.”
Shenandoah has had 13 straight winning seasons. You have to go all the way back to 2007 for the last Shenandoah season that ended sub-.500. Since then, two coaches — Scott Widner and Jordan McCaslin — have led the Raiders to a combined record of 114-37. And now Stilwell, a Pendleton Heights graduate and former Lapel assistant coach, takes over.
What Stilwell does need to do, though, is quickly determine roles for the 44 players on the roster. Shenandoah graduated many of its key players from last year’s 8-4 team, and the new coach — who was hired just a few weeks before the start of the season — quickly went to work grading out the sophomores and juniors he inherited.
“I know we graduated a lot, but we have a strong junior class and sophomore class, too,” he said.
Stilwell said Adrean Adkins and Lucas Mills, both seniors, played varsity last year and will lead a group of linemen the coach identifies as a strength because of its depth. Atkins played the line on both sides of the ball last year, and Mills played offensive line and linebacker.
“We’ve got great competition right now,” Stilwell said. “We have a lot of depth up front, a lot of big guys, and we’ll be doing a lot of rotating in there.”
Others in that mix include senior David Moore and juniors Kolbey Siler, Dylan McDaniel and Jalen VanSickle.
In the skills positions, junior Bob Ayres returns, and his role will be expanding. A defensive starter last year, Stilwell expects Ayres to be the main running back this year.
Two other juniors, Gavin Wilson and Gabe Lowder, will be wide receivers and also key players in the defensive secondary.
And two weeks before the season opener, Stilwell was letting a quarterback battle play out. Junior Carson Brookbank and sophomore Drake Stevens were competing, and Stilwell liked what he saw from both.
“Both of them do things that the other can’t do, and both of them will find a way to contribute to the team no matter what,” he said.
With such a lack of returning varsity experience, the Raiders will start the season with some question marks, Stilwell acknowledges. But the schedule doesn’t allow for easing into anything, with a solid Scecina team to start the year, traditional 2A power Heritage Christian (8-3 and sectional champ last year) in Week 2, rival Lapel (9-3 and sectional runner-up last year) in Week 3, and North Decatur (10-3 and sectional champion last year) in Week 4.
“We got a strong first four weeks,” Stilwell said. “But you want to play teams that challenge you. It lets you know where you stand.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.